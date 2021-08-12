After taking home its ninth consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup earlier this summer, Argyle has now been recognized by a national organization.
The Eagles won the the 2020-21 MaxPreps Cup state championship, earning the distinction of the top athletic program in Texas.
The MaxPreps Cup is a formula developed to identify the top high school athletic programs in the nation using state championships and runner-up finishes to award points, according to MaxPreps.com.
Other factors affecting the point totals include popularity of sport, size of state, state enrollment divisions and the number of schools in each state enrollment division. Points are also awarded for national rankings where available.
MaxPreps awarded Argyle 975 points, narrowly edging Class 6A Austin Westlake, which recorded 969 points. Frisco Wakeland, Southlake Carroll and Canyon rounded out the top five.
Argyle won state championships in football and boys basketball last year, as well as in boys and girls golf.
In addition to Argyle’s aforementioned state championships, Argyle also had several other teams make deep playoff runs. The Eagles’ baseball and softball teams each claimed district titles and advanced to the region final.
Argyle’s girls soccer team also won a district title and made a region final appearance, while its volleyball team made it to the region quarterfinal. Girls basketball advanced to the region quarterfinal, as well. Boys soccer advanced to the area round, and tennis had a boys double team qualify for the state tournament.
Argyle’s boys track team won the region title, while the Lady Eagles finished second. At the state track meet, Argyle’s Caleb Murdock won the Class 4A title in the pole vault.
