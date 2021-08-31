The Dallas Cowboys waived fullback Nick Ralston on the final day of cuts Tuesday afternoon, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.
Ralston, who led Argyle to the Class 3A Division II state championship in 2013, had been in the mix to make Dallas’ active 53-man roster all preseason.
If Ralston clears waivers, he is expected to join the Cowboys’ practice squad, per Gehlken.
Ralston made an impact for Dallas over the last month, primarily on special teams and as a lead blocker. He signed with the Cowboys back in May after a college career at Arizona State and Louisiana-Lafayette.
Ralston spent four years with the Sun Devils and redshirted his freshman season in 2015. He transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette for the 2019 season and made an immediate impact, starting all 14 games.
With the Ragin’ Cajuns, Ralston primarily played tight end. He reeled in 15 passes for 100 yards and four touchdowns, tying for second on the team in receiving scores.
At Argyle, Ralston solidified himself as one of the most dominant players to come through the Eagles’ storied program.
Ralston racked up nearly 6,300 rushing yards during his tenure at Argyle from 2011-14 and led the Eagles to the 2013 Class 3A Division II championship over Fairfield.
He scored 100 total touchdowns during his high school career and played in three state championship games. As a senior in 2014, Ralston piled up a whopping 2,771 yards and 46 touchdowns to lead all Dallas-Fort Worth area rushers — regardless of classification.
In the Class 4A Division I title game against Navasota in 2014, Ralston carried the ball 54 times for 225 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-35 double-overtime loss.
