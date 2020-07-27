After more than two hours in closed session on Monday night, Argyle ISD trustees voted unanimously to indefinitely postpone their decision on Denton County public health's recommendation to delay in-person learning until Sept. 8.
For now, Argyle ISD will remain on schedule and will resume in-person, as well as virtual learning, on Aug. 17. Athletics will follow the UIL's plan for Class 4A, which includes starting football and volleyball practice next Monday.
A press release detailing the district's decision is expected on Tuesday.
The move came after Denton County Public Health director Dr. Matt Richardson spent nearly an hour fielding questions from board members.
During that time, Richardson said the county public health's recommendation applied to UIL and extracurricular events, as well. Richardson also described football as a "high-risk activity."
Richardson added that if a football team is in full pads and making contact, if someone on the team tests positive for COVID-19, the entire team would likely have to quarantine.
In his presentation, Richardson said 15.5% of Denton County residents who were tested for coronavirus the week of July 12 received positive results. He said that number is above the state average, and is the highest positivity rate for Denton County to date.
As of Monday, there have been 6,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County and 51 deaths.