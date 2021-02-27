Argyle senior Nate Atwood posted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double and the Eagles fended off a late rally by the Fort Worth Young Men’s Leadership Academy (YMLA) to win the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal 49-40 at Colleyville Heritage on Saturday afternoon.
“YMLA is so physical and so strong,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins said. “They play a different style. They’re very slow. It’s just a slow game. For our kids to stay focused defensively for 32 minutes today was crucial. I thought our kids did that today. They competed every possession.”
Argyle led 27-16 at halftime, but YMLA started to chip away at the Eagles’ lead in the third quarter. The Wildcats went on an 11-4 run to trim Argyle’s advantage to 31-27.
But the Eagles ended the quarter on a 6-0 push and fended off the Wildcats down the stretch to preserve the win.
“We had our most success when we were just us,” Perkins said. “Of course the teams that are really good are going to get you out of that, and they were able to do that some and cause us some problems. They did that in the third quarter a little bit when they got back in it.
“Offensively, we were stagnant and not who we were. But our kids didn’t get flustered, they kept playing, got re-centered and refocused. I was really proud of how we were able to finish it off.”
Eli Valentino and Skylar McCurry finished second on the team in scoring with 11 points apiece. Slate McMellian added seven.
Argyle improved to 27-1 overall and will play Lubbock Estacado in the 4A Region I semifinal next week. Date, time and location for that game have not been finalized.