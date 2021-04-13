ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles might want to figure out how to pitch to Krum’s Jayce Bolin. But to their credit, they’re doing just fine against everyone else in the lineup and now find themselves in a three-team logjam for a district title.
Despite giving up two home runs and five RBIs to Bolin, Argyle’s bats did just enough in the second and fifth innings on Tuesday to hand ace Ava Edwards enough cushion to thwart a late Krum rally in a 6-5 home win. Edwards struck out eight, including the last batter with the go-ahead run already on base.
Argyle, Krum and Decatur — all ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state softball poll — are tied atop the District 7-4A standings with one loss each. No. 19 Argyle (17-6-2, 8-1 district) travels to No. 11 Krum (17-5-1, 8-1) on Friday.
Krum and No. 17 Decatur’s series begins next week.
“It just evened it all up. This is a really good team win,” Argyle coach Kevin Cook said. “If we knew how to pitch away from one batter, it makes for a bigger lead. We threw her outside, and she hits it over the right field fence. We throw it up and in, and she puts it over the left field fence. Ava did a great job against the rest of them, and we hit the ball well.”
Edwards has been consistent all season long for the Lady Eagles. Against the only unbeaten team in the district coming into the night, she didn’t disappoint. Even with the struggles against Bolin, she held the rest of the lineup to five hits, two walks, and zero runs. She also pitched her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Argyle only struck out three times against Krum’s Gracie Riney and finished with eight hits. The Lady Eagles scored three in the second inning but found themselves clinging to a one-run lead after Bolin’s first home run of the night in the top of the fourth.
Argyle again scored three runs in the fifth thanks largely to a two-run double by Peyton Peck. But in the very next half-inning, the Lady Bobcats got two runners on with two outs. That cleared the way for Bolin, who hit a 3-run blast to left.
That home run trimmed Argyle’s lead to 6-5. But with the game on the line, Krum couldn’t get any more run support.
“When we need her to step up, she usually does,” Krum coach Lindsey Lyles said of Bolin. “We definitely didn’t play our A game. We didn’t compete until the fourth, and that’s not us. We let outside factors take control of the game.”
With the win, Argyle has now set a program single-season record for wins with 17.
“We’ve got the history by ourselves. We can check that off the list and go play every inning like it’s our last,” Cook said. “It’s not a championship yet, but we’re closer. And we know we can do some damage in the playoffs once we get there.”