The Argyle boys and girls track teams dominated the District 7-4A meet this week.
Both the Eagles and Lady Eagles won the district championship, and combined, Argyle sent a whopping 31 individual athletes to the Class 4A Region I area meet. In addition, all six of the Eagles and Lady Eagles relay teams advanced to area.
Argyle's boys team finished with a staggering 241 points, while the girls team tallied 194 points to claim gold.
The Lady Eagles' area qualifiers included: Kiera Inman (100), Ja'Liyah Patterson (100 and 200), Amaris McCasland (400), Laiken Zamzow (400), Alexandra Johnson (800, 1,600), Maura Journagen (3,200, pole vault), Sarah Runyon (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump), Shaye Feely (100 hurdles), Courtney Schleder (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump) and Regan Ruffner (pole vault).
On the boys side, Argyle sent the following individual athletes to area: Riley Page (100, 200 and long jump), Jett Copeland (100), Jammael Felton (200), Ward McCollum (400), Parker Phillips (400), Gage Green (800), Tyler Westrom (1,600 and 3,200), Brian Woolums (3,200), Mitchell Thompson (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, pole vault), Peyton Shoemake (110 hurdles), Ashton Burton (high jump), Ethan Depiro (high jump), Hayden Stewart (long jump), Grey Goodson (triple jump), Jarvis Owens (triple jump), Caleb Murdock (pole vault), Eli Barnes (pole vault), Grant Mirabal (discus), Sheridan Wilson (discus, shot put), Caden Reeves (discus) and Jack Tucker (shot put).
The Eagles and Lady Eagles 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays also all advanced.
At Krum, the Lady Bobcats took bronze with 93 points, while the Bobcats took sixth with 29 points. Krum's area qualifiers included Aaron Vega (300 hurdles), Jake Ellingwood (shot put), Jacey Oster (100 and 200), Maggie Nelson (400), Maggie Neale (800 and triple jump), Eryka Thompson (300 hurdles), Payton Lucas (high jump) and Ashlyn Baker (discus).
The Lady Bobcats' 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays advanced to area, as well.
Here are the complete results from the District 7-4A meet.
District 7-4A results
Boys 100
3. Jett Copeland, Argyle, 11.25
4. Riley Page, Argyle, 11.26
Boys 200
3. Riley Page, Argyle, 22.74
4. Jammael Felton, Argyle, 22.81
Boys 400
1. Ward McCollum, Argyle, 50.92
3. Parker Phillips, Argyle, 51.69
Boys 800
3. Gage Green, Argyle, 2:05.88
Boys 1,600
1. Tyler Westrom, Argyle, 4:36.94
Boys 3,200
1. Tyler Westrom, Argyle, 10:07.68
4. Brian Woolums, Argyle, 10:31.24
Boys 110 hurdles
2. Mitchell Thompson, Argyle, 15.62
4. Peyton Shoemake, Argyle, 16.81
Boys 300 hurdles
Aaron Vega, Krum, 42.43
Mitchell Thompson, Argyle, 43.14
Boys 4x100
1. Argyle, 43.14
Boys 4x200
2. Argyle, 1:32.17
Boys 4x400
2. Argyle 3:26.46
Boys high jump
1. Ashton Burton, Argyle, 6-4
4. Ethan Depiro, Argyle, 5-10
Boys long jump
1. Hayden Stewart, Argyle, 21-3.75
2. Riley Page, Argyle, 21-3
Boys triple jump
3. Grey Goodson, Argyle, 43-0.75
4. Jarvis Owens, Argyle, 42-10.75
Boys pole vault
1. Caleb Murdock, Argyle, 16-7
2. Mitchell Thompson, Argyle, 13-0
4. Eli Barnes, Argyle, 11-0
Boys discus
1. Grant Mirabal, Argyle, 141-10
3. Sheridan Wilson, Argyle, 127-3
4. Caden Reeves, Argyle, 125-10
Boys shot put
1. Jack Tucker, Argyle, 48-3.75
2. Jake Ellingwood, Krum, 47-2.25
3. Sheridan Wilson, Argyle, 45-2.50
Girls 100
1. Kiera Inman, Argyle, 12.57
2. Ja’Liyah Patterson, Argyle, 12.60
4. Jacey Oster, Krum, 13.01
Girls 200
1. Ja’Liyah Patterson, Argyle, 25.92
3. Jacey OSter, Krum, 27.43
Girls 400
1. Maggie Nelson, Krum, 1:00.29
3. Amaris McCasland, Argyle, 1:03.58
4. Laiken Zamzow, Argyle, 1:03.59
Girls 800
1. Alexandra Johnson, Argyle, 2:21.05
2. Maggie Neale, Krum, 2:26.00
Girls 1,600
1. Alexandra Johnson, Argyle, 5:26.15
Girls 3,200
3. Maura Journagen, Argyle, 12:37.42
Girls 100 hurdles
1. Sarah Runyon, Argyle, 15.55
3. Shaye Feely, Argyle, 16.26
4. Courtney Schleder, Argyle, 16.61
Girls 300 hurdles
1. Courtney Schleder, Argyle, 47.22
2. Sarah Runyon, Argyle, 48.52
3. Eryka Thompson, Krum, 49.91
Girls 4x100 relay
1. Argyle, 49.99
4. Krum, 52.61
Girls 4x200 relay
1. Argyle, 1:44.87
2. Krum, 1:52.47
Girls 4x400 relay
2. Argyle, 4:18.07
3. Krum, 4:19.26
Girls high jump
3. Payton Lucas, Krum, 5-2
Girls long jump
2. Sarah Runyon, Argyle, 16-5.75
4. Courtney Schleder, Argyle, 15-8.75
Girls triple jump
3. Maggie Neale, Krum, 34-4.75
Girls pole vault
1. Regan Ruffner, Argyle, 11-0
4. Maura Journagen, Argyle, 8-0
Girls discus
1. Ashlyn Baker, Krum, 113-2