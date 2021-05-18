Argyle has completed the sweep of the UIL golf championships.
After the Lady Eagles won the Class 4A title last week, the Eagles put on an encore performance the last two days.
Argyle dominated the field at the boys 4A state tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, winning the 4A championship by a staggering 22 strokes. The Eagles shot a two-day total of 442, finishing comfortably ahead of second-place Monahans (464).
“[Argyle girls golf coach Nathan] Moses and I came in together three years ago to Argyle,” Argyle boys golf coach Cody Vanderford said. “We have a common vision to make our teams feel more like one team and one program. For the girls and us pull it off at the same time was something special.
“It will be something cool for the kids for the rest of their lives, and it’s something for us to build on for the future.”
It is the first time since Austin Westlake accomplished the feat in 2019 that both the boys and girls teams from the same school won the state title in the same year.
The last time it happened in present-day 4A (which at the time was Class 3A), was in 2014 when the Andrews boys and girls teams claimed gold.
For the Eagles, it is their fourth state championship in school history and their first since 2017. Argyle fired a 296 in the first round on Monday before tallying a 146 in the final round.
The tournament was cut short due to inclement weather, and only nine holes were scored on Tuesday.
“Our message in our meeting last night was that with the weather situation the way it was, we went into the tournament going, ‘It could be nine holes, 18, 27 or 36. We need to be in the lead at each of those junctions in the tournament,’” Vanderford said. “We got the lead on Day 1 and through nine holes today increased our lead. We were playing really well on the back nine when we got called off the course.”
Gaven Lane led Argyle throughout the tournament and finished second overall among all 4A golfers. Lane carded an opening-round 70 before turning in a 33 through nine holes on Tuesday.
Ethan Payne shot a 73 on Monday and a 43 on Tuesday. Justus Christman finished with a first-round 75 before tallying a 35 on Tuesday.
Zane Griggs and Blake Kelly rounded out Argyle’s team, as Griggs carded a two-day 116 while Kelly ended with a 121.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of our team,” Vanderford said. “They’ve worked so hard, and Argyle golf — it’s been four years since we won our last one. We’ve been trying to get back and get another one. My seniors hadn’t gotten a championship trophy yet. For them to go out with one is amazing.”