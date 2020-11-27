JOSHUA — Exorcising your demons isn’t always an easy thing to do, especially when you are as storied of a program as Argyle that has so few.
But over the past two years, the Eagles could never seem to solve Waco La Vega — one of the only schools to constantly serve as a proverbial thorn in Argyle’s side.
The Pirates knocked Argyle out of the playoffs each of the past two seasons, sending the Eagles home in heartbreaking fashion. Those two losses were the only blemishes on an otherwise pristine record for Argyle.
On Friday night in the Class 4A Division I Region II quarterfinal, Argyle had yet another chance to clear the La Vega roadblock. And this time, the Eagles finally laid their demons to rest.
Fueled by a late blocked punt and 164 yards from senior running back Tito Byce, Argyle (13-0) came away with a 28-14 victory at Joshua’s Owl Stadium — solving the La Vega equation once and for all.
“After losing for [two] years to them and then [losing] the 2015 state championship, I think it was just a mental hurdle,” Argyle coach Todd Rodgers said. “You’ve got to have a lot of perseverance when it’s dark outside and no one is watching to overcome a challenge like this. They played great. They were warriors and fighters, just like we were.
“It’s the battle of the wills, and that’s why I coach football, for kids to rise to that level.”
With Argyle leading 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, La Vega got the ball back deep in its own territory. After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Eagles broke through and blocked the Pirates’ ensuing punt.
Argyle recovered on the 2-yard line, and three plays later, quarterback CJ Rogers scored his third touchdown of the night. Rogers took the snap and rolled to his left, eventually keeping it himself and barreling into the end zone.
The score put the Eagles up 28-14 and flipped momentum for the rest of the game.
“My message all week was great players have to make great plays in big-time games,” Rodgers said. “And we had that. We had the blocked punt, and we had the pass that didn’t come to fruition, and CJ ran it in. I think there were a number of components that made that whole series really successful.”
Rogers ended the game just 3-for-10 for 69 yards through the air, but two of his completions went for touchdowns.
The senior connected with Cash Walker in the first quarter, lofting a perfect deep ball over the top of the La Vega defense. Walker did the rest, hauling in the pass between two defenders for the 37-yard score.
Later in the first quarter, Rogers hit Hayden Stewart in stride on a slant on fourth-and-four. Stewart caught the pass and split the defense, running untouched for the 29-yard touchdown.
“CJ played great,” Byce said. “He played with amazing poise. He completed passes whenever he needed to, and he ran the ball whenever he needed to. He played amazing.”
Byce, meanwhile, had an incredible game of his own, running for 164 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
His 19-yard touchdown run in the third quarter extended Argyle’s lead to 21-7. On third down, Byce took the handoff and darted up the middle, shrugging off several La Vega tacklers en route to the end zone.
“[The playoff losses the past two years] were on our mind big time,” Byce said. “We’ve been practicing for them all week. We’ve been beaten by them two years in a row. We finally pulled it out of the hat. We played great as a team tonight.”
Defensively, Argyle held La Vega to just 245 total yards. The Pirates managed just 75 yards in the second half, as the Eagles’ defense bowed up when it mattered most.
“I thought our defense did a tremendous job,” Rodgers said. “There were some unique tweaks that we had to make throughout the course of the game, and our kids were very receptive to it. If we hadn’t been able to make those adjustments, we might not be talking right now.”
With the win, Argyle advances to the 4A Division I Region I final next week. The Eagles will see a familiar face in the fourth round, as District 7-4A bunkmate Paris awaits them.
“It’s a weird year,” Rodgers said. “We’ve had to do a lot of things differently than we have in year’s past. We train in segments. It’s very, very tough. For us to be here right now, it’s a great testament to all the things they’ve experienced.”