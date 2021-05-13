BOWIE — Vernon pitcher Shay Williams may have gotten into Argyle’s head a little bit after striking out 15 batters on Wednesday to open their best-of-three playoff series. But after Game 2, it might be the other way around.
Argyle only had four hits Thursday off Williams, but three of them went for extra-bases as the Lady Eagles scored early before turning things over to star pitcher Ava Edwards to shut the door and extend the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal one more game with a must-have 3-0 win at Bowie.
Edwards, who started Game 1, came on in relief and struck out four while holding Vernon to one hit over its last 10 at-bats.
The decisive Game 3 is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Henrietta.
“The girls just approached this one like, ‘We’re better than what we showed [in Game 1],’” Argyle coach Kevin Cook said. “We knew it was nerves, so we made some adjustments, put the bat on the ball, and rattled [Vernon] a bit.
“Now, it’s elimination for both sides.”
Cook started Cadence Schrader in the circle on Thursday, and Schrader didn’t disappoint while pitching four scoreless innings. But after Vernon’s Jaila McBride doubled to open the fifth inning, the Lady Eagles’ longtime skipper called on Edwards to finish things off. Edwards got the next three batters out — two off strikeouts — to end the threat.
She struck out two more in the sixth, then induced three straight groundouts to end the game.
“We’ve been doing that all year,” Cook said. “Cadence goes in there for Game 2 and tries to get three or four innings. She pitched well, and then it’s such a drastic difference when Ava comes in. It’s like Mariano Rivera. I knew where [Vernon] was in their lineup and knew where we needed to get so that Ava could have a couple of easy batters to start off. She got some work in today, but she’s still fresh. That gives us a big advantage going into Game 3 because she’s fresh, and [Williams] is hurting a little bit.”
Edwards is expected to start Game 3.
To set up that pitching change, Argyle first had to get some runs on the board. The Lady Eagles did that in the bottom of the second inning when Regan Dillon reached on an error to open the frame. Two batters later, Peyton Peck reached on a fielder’s choice, but both runners were ruled safe off a late throw by Vernon. Grace Stanley then blooped a pop fly to the outfield, and Vernon dropped it. The error scored both runs and gave Argyle a 2-0 lead.
Dillon led off the fourth inning with a double. Peck then tripled three batters later to push Argyle’s lead to 3-0.
That was all the cushion Schrader and Edwards needed. Both pitchers combined to hold Vernon to three hits on the night. Williams, who was 2-for-3 in Game 1, was 0-for-3 on Thursday. In the circle, Williams finished with five strikeouts.
“I tried to tell the girls that [Williams] is really good,” Cook said. “If we could stay under 10 strikeouts, we’d have a chance. If we can come out strong tomorrow and get an early lead, I think that will give us the momentum we need.”