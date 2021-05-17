The Argyle Lady Eagles and Aubrey Lady Chaparrals are now just two steps away from punching their ticket to the state tournament in Austin.
After winning region quarterfinal titles last week, Argyle and Aubrey will play in their respective region semifinal games later this week.
The Lady Eagles are coming off a three-game series victory over Vernon, which took climbing out of a 1-0 deficit. Argyle dropped Game 1 before rallying to win 3-0 in Game 2 and 6-0 in Game 3.
Next up for the Lady Eagles is a date with Monahans in the Class 4A Region I semifinal. The three-game series will be played at Abilene Cooper High School.
Game 1 is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday. First pitch for Game 2 is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, with a Game 3 to immediately follow, if necessary.
Argyle is in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history and is 24-7-2 overall.
Aubrey, meanwhile, is coming off a 9-6 victory over Melissa in the 4A Region II quarterfinal. The Lady Chaps took the one-game series over their district rival behind a massive offensive performance that featured 13 hits.
Aubrey will play another one-game series this week with a trip to the region final on the line.
The Lady Chaps will square off against Texarkana Pleasant Grove at 6 p.m. Friday at Paris Chisum High School.
The winner of that series will advance to the 4A Region II final next week and play the winner of Van Alstyne and Bullard.