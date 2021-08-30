20210824_drc_sp_ArgyleDenton_05.JPG
Buy Now

Argyle celebrates after they score a point against Denton at Denton High School, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

After taking second place in the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Tournament over the weekend, Argyle checked in at No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association's latest Class 4A poll.

The Lady Eagles are 17-5 overall and went 5-1 at their home tournament. Argyle swept Anna, Pilot Point, Denison and Holliday, and then beat Granbury 2-1.

Argyle fell in the championship match to Class 5A Wichita Falls Rider 2-0. The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Midlothian Heritage. 

Also in 4A, the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals are the No. 16-ranked team.

Behind all-state hitter Sydney Garrison, Aubrey went 3-1 at the Forney Tournament over the weekend. Last week, Aubrey swept Princeton behind 12 kills from Garrison and 17 kills from Lexie Temple.

Aubrey will take on Nevada Community on Tuesday night. The Lady Chaps are 12-3 overall. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!