Argyle can lock up its 12th straight district title with a win over Paris on Friday night.
The Eagles won their 60th consecutive district game last week, beating Kaufman 48-7. Argyle scored 48 unanswered points behind a three-touchdown performance from senior running back Tito Byce.
Quarterback CJ Rogers threw for 240 yards. In addition to its district winning streak, Argyle has also won 54 straight regular season games.
Argyle at Paris
Where: Wildcat Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Argyle (9-0, 5-0 District 7-4A Division I), Paris (6-3, 3-2)
Aubrey at Van Alstyne
Where: Panther Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Aubrey (8-1, 3-0 District 4-4A Division II), Van Alstyne (3-6, 1-2)
What’s on the line: Aubrey has already clinched a share of the District 4-4A Division II title, but the Chaparrals can take home the league championship outright with a win over Van Alstyne on the road.
It has been a season to remember for Aubrey, which enters the regular season finale an impressive 8-1. A win for the Chaps on Friday night would push coach Keith Ivy's team to 9-1 entering the playoffs -- their best record in the last 10 years.
Pilot Point at Brock
Where: Eagle Stadium
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Pilot Point (7-2, 5-1 District 4-3A Division I), Brock (9-0, 6-0)
What’s on the line: Pilot Point has a chance to upset the No. 1 team in Class 3A Division I, and more importantly, grab a share of the District 4-3A title.
The Bearcats' are 5-1 in league play, with their only stumble coming against Whitesboro three weeks ago.
Brock, meanwhile, has throttled teams all season, winning all six of its district games by 35 points or more.
These two teams are no strangers to one another. Pilot Point beat Brock at home for the first time in school history to last year, a victory that propelled them to the district title. But the Eagles got the last laugh, knocking the Bearcats out of the playoffs in the region final.
Paradise at Ponder
Where: Ponder Field
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Ponder (3-6, 1-5 District 4-3A Division I), Paradise (6-3, 3-3)
What’s on the line: Ponder has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but the Lions can play spoiler against a Paradise team that is desperately trying to earn a postseason berth.
Ponder narrowly lost to Bowie last week despite a huge performance from running back Terrance Clark, who ran for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.