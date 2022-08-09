Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill, left, and Guyer safety Peyton Bowen were honored for being among the nation's best high schools players Monday when they were named to MaxPreps' Preseason All-America Team.
Heading into their senior seasons, the pair of local standouts each earned recognition on the first-team defense. Both Hill and Bowen are regarded among the top prospects in their class with Hill rated a five-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and Bowen a four-star. Bowen is a longtime Notre Dame commit while Hill pledged to Texas A&M late last month.
As football season inches closer, the pair figure to once again play key roles for their respective teams.
Rated the top linebacker nationally in the Class of 2023, Hill took home the Denton Record-Chronicle’sAll-Area Defensive Player of the Year honors last season after posting 131 total tackles (91 solo), eight sacks and two interceptions. He also chipped in offensively as a goal-line threat with 36 carries for 176 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Bowen garnered All-Area Co-Utility Player of the Year recognition after racking up 50 tackles, 12 pass breakups and six interceptions defensively combined with eight catches for 246 yards and three touchdowns. He played a key role for Guyer as it advanced to the Class 6A Division II state championship game before falling to Austin Westlake.
Both players’ teams are expected to once again be among the best in their respective classifications this fall. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has Ryan ranked No. 2 in all of Class 5A-DI while Guyer comes in at No. 6 among its 6A counterparts. The two sides faced off in non-district play last season with the Wildcats handing Ryan one of its two losses on the season in an overtime affair.
