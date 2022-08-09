Anthony Hill and Peyton Bowen graphic
Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill, left, and Guyer safety Peyton Bowen were honored for being among the nation's best high schools players Monday when they were named to MaxPreps' Preseason All-America Team.

Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill and Guyer safety Peyton Bowen were recognized among the top high school players in the nation Monday as part of MaxPreps’ Preseason All-America Football Team.

Heading into their senior seasons, the pair of local standouts each earned recognition on the first-team defense. Both Hill and Bowen are regarded among the top prospects in their class with Hill rated a five-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and Bowen a four-star. Bowen is a longtime Notre Dame commit while Hill pledged to Texas A&M late last month.

