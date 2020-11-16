20201112_drc_sp_ArgyleNorthDallas_07.jpg

Argyle running back Knox Scoggins (4) carries the ball, while being chased by North Dallas' Kevin Ruiz (10) at Eagle Stadium, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Argyle, Texas. 

 Jeff Woo

After taking home bi-district championships last week, Argyle, Aubrey and Pilot Point will continue their playoff runs this week in the area round.

Argyle, which is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A Division I, will play Stephenville at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Globe Life Park. The Eagles are coming off a 79-0 win over North Dallas last Friday night when they shattered the school record for most points in a game.

Argyle and Stephenville met in the second round of the playoffs last year, with the Eagles coming away with a 63-49 win. Bo Hogeboom threw for eight touchdowns in the victory, with receiver Cole Kirkpatrick catching five of them.

Both set school records for the most passing and receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Aubrey, meanwhile, will earn a rematch with Midland Greenwood in the 4A Division II Region I area round. The two schools will square off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian. 

Greenwood knocked the Chaparrals out of the playoffs last year, beating Aubrey 36-16. The Chaparrals are coming off a 62-14 win over Mineral Wells in the bi-district round last week. 

Pilot Point rounds out Denton-area schools competing in the area round this week. 

The Bearcats, which beat Clyde 56-16 last week, will play Shallowater at 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge in the Class 3A Division I Region I area round. 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!