After taking home bi-district championships last week, Argyle, Aubrey and Pilot Point will continue their playoff runs this week in the area round.
Argyle, which is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A Division I, will play Stephenville at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Globe Life Park. The Eagles are coming off a 79-0 win over North Dallas last Friday night when they shattered the school record for most points in a game.
Argyle and Stephenville met in the second round of the playoffs last year, with the Eagles coming away with a 63-49 win. Bo Hogeboom threw for eight touchdowns in the victory, with receiver Cole Kirkpatrick catching five of them.
Both set school records for the most passing and receiving touchdowns in a single game.
Aubrey, meanwhile, will earn a rematch with Midland Greenwood in the 4A Division II Region I area round. The two schools will square off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Abilene Christian.
Greenwood knocked the Chaparrals out of the playoffs last year, beating Aubrey 36-16. The Chaparrals are coming off a 62-14 win over Mineral Wells in the bi-district round last week.
Pilot Point rounds out Denton-area schools competing in the area round this week.
The Bearcats, which beat Clyde 56-16 last week, will play Shallowater at 7 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge in the Class 3A Division I Region I area round.