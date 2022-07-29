Fall is fast approaching. Although the weather is far from the archetypal autumn atmosphere, high school sports teams are getting back to work.
Official practices begin Monday for fall sports teams as the traditional football, volleyball, tennis and cross country teams are joined by a newcomer to UIL this school year — water polo. Area high schools Ryan, Guyer, Braswell and Denton will play in the sport’s inaugural UIL season among the 190 teams competing across the state.
Excitement for the upcoming season is the overriding emotion among area coaches heading into next week. For Aubrey football coach Keith Ivy, it stems from a desire to continue his program’s success with a new group after going a combined 23-4 over the last two seasons.
“We have a legacy to uphold,” Ivy said. “This is a new team, and these guys have to go out and prove it. They can’t live off the past or some of these guys who have graduated; they have to go out and establish it themselves. We’re going to look for a lot of senior leadership to go in and lead us.”
Record-high temperatures this summer have caught Ivy’s attention, though the team’s practices leading up to the school year will all begin at 6 a.m., when temperatures are still well away from peaking. Once the school year starts and practices take place after school, however, Ivy said he and his staff will be conscious of the heat in how they run practices.
“It’s going to be pretty challenging, that’s the heat of the day,” Ivy said. “We’re going to take extra efforts to make sure we keep ‘em hydrated, taking extra water breaks. Then just get out there and get our work in, be efficient, be organized and then get ‘em off the field.”
Guyer volleyball coach Leslie Jackson is excited to get her second season underway. The Lady Wildcats won last season's District 5-6A title and return some key players, such as 2021 All-Area MVP Kyndal Stowers, who had 533 kills and 516 digs last year and is committed to Baylor.
Melding those returners with some less experienced players will be a key part of Guyer's efforts to build on last season’s success.
“When you have a group of players who are pretty talented, you have to wait your turn a little bit,” Jackson said. “A lot of these girls have done that. I think they’re ready to perform.”
Heading into the start of practice, Jackson is not focused on results but instead on helping her players improve as much as possible. She is excited to get her latest group of girls on the court and see how the team comes together.
“We’re super fired up to get started,” Jackson said. “I’m just trying to figure out what pieces go together to make the best product on the floor. We have a bunch of talented players; Guyer always does. It’s trying to figure out how to maximize each kid’s talent in the best way possible to benefit the team as a whole.”
