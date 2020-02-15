WACO — Jared Butler said he wasn’t trying to make up for the absence of Baylor’s second-leading scorer behind him as the top-ranked Bears chased the Big 12 record for consecutive wins.
Maybe it just seemed that way when the junior guard connected on a 3-pointer just 21 seconds in and hit three more from long range before halftime.
Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and Baylor never trailed while matching Kansas for the longest winning streak in the Big 12 at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.
The Bears (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) cruised without MaCio Teague, a junior whose streak of 90 consecutive games ended because of a right wrist injury. Butler and Teague are the only two Baylor players averaging in double figures.
“I told myself that I can’t change my game,” said Butler, who was 8 of 11 overall and 5 of 7 from long range. “I can’t try to force shots now that he’s not playing. I didn’t try to change my game, but luckily it just worked out that way.”
No. 3 Kansas 87, Oklahoma 70
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Marcus Garrett has carved out a reputation at Kansas as one of the nation’s best defenders, the kind of consummate leader and team-first player just about every team with national title aspirations needs on its roster.
He wasn’t known as a particularly good 3-point shooter until Saturday.
Dared to shoot from beyond the arc by Oklahoma, the junior guard responded by knocking down a career-high six 3s to highlight a virtuoso performance. Garrett finished with a career-best 24 points, added seven assists, five rebounds and four steals, and led the third-ranked Jayhawks to an 87-70 rout that keeps them in the running for the Big 12 title.
“Coach has been saying for about two weeks now, when I’m open I have to take it,” Garrett said. “I don’t really care about how the defense is playing. I know what we’re trying to do offensively. I just took the shots that were there.”
Oklahoma State 73, No. 24 Texas Tech 70
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State wore throwback uniforms and got old-school results.
The Cowboys honored their 1995 Final Four team with both their look and performance on Saturday. Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points, and Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Former Oklahoma State stars Bryant Reeves and Randy Rutherford and their coach, Eddie Sutton were among those honored at halftime. Current Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton talked with members of the 1995 squad on Friday.
“I told those guys that we were going to play this game in a way that would make them proud,” Boynton said.
TCU 68, Kansas State 57
FORT WORTH — Desmond Bane scored 17 points and TCU stopped a six-game losing streak with a 68-57 win over Kansas State on Saturday.
Bane scored all 12 of his second-half points from 3-point range and finished 5 of 10 from long range, including the go-ahead shot with 6:30 remaining to start a 17-5 run to end the game.
TCU (14-11, 5-7 Big 12) shot 45% (15-of-33) from the 3 just five days after shooting a season-worst 15% from distance in an 88-42 loss at Texas Tech — the worst defeat in head coach Jamie Dixon’s 17-year career.
Iowa State 81, Texas 52
AMES, Iowa — It’s been a disappointing season for Iowa State and its three seniors.
Two — forward Michael Jacobson and guard Prentiss Nixon — are transfers. One, forward Solomon Young, has battled injuries his entire career.
But Saturday afternoon, the Cyclones’ most experienced trio of players shined, combining for 55 points in an 81-52 rout of struggling Texas.
“We needed this,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said after his team recorded its most lopsided win over the Longhorns in series history. “We had a lot of guys step up and do some really good things.”