WACO — Denzel Mims was a little slow getting up after a play when he saw Baylor’s call for the next snap. The senior receiver quickly waved off another player heading on to the field to take his place.
Mims then caught the second of his three touchdowns before Grayland Arnold’s 73-yard punt return for a score in Baylor’s 63-14 win over UTSA on Saturday.
Charlie Brewer completed 12 of 16 passes for 163 yards and the three TDs to Mims while playing only the first half, when the Bears (2-0) built a 35-0 lead. Brewer also had a 5-yard touchdown run on a blistering hot day.
Mims had all seven of his catches for 101 yards in the first half of his second career three-TD game. He was wide open in the end zone for a 9-yard TD to start the scoring when cornerback Cassius Grady fell down. Mims got behind the same defender along the sideline for a 30-yard TD and then kicked over the pylon to make it 21-0 on the play he stayed on the field.
Texas Tech 38, UTEP 3
LUBBOCK — Alan Bowman threw three touchdown passes, two to T.J. Vasher, and Texas Tech rode another strong defensive performance under new coach Matt Wells to a 38-3 victory over UTEP on Saturday night.
The Red Raiders (2-0) cruised despite a sluggish start from the offense a week after Bowman had the most yards passing in the nation. The sophomore was 30 of 45 with an interception for 260 yards after throwing for 436 yards in a 45-10 win over FCS team Montana State in Wells’ debut.
Vasher had team highs of six catches and 78 yards, with a 13-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead and a punctuating 30-yarder over the shoulder as he crossed the goal line for a 31-0 lead late in the third quarter.
Dalton Rigdon took a screen pass 49 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, while Armand Shyne and Ta’Zhawn Henry each had a touchdown rushing. The Red Raiders rushed for 160 yards a week after getting their most on the ground in a season opener since 2000 with 255.
UTEP changed quarterbacks at halftime, replacing Brandon Jones with Kai Locksley. But it didn’t make much difference. Jones was 4 of 12 for 21 yards with minus-1 yard rushing, and Locksley finished 3 of 7 for 33 yards with 21 yards on the ground.
Coastal Carolina 12, Kansas 7
LAWRENCE, Kan. — CJ Marable rushed for 148 yards and recorded two touchdowns to lead Coastal Carolina to a 12-7 victory over Kansas on Saturday night.
Fred Payton connected with Marable for 20 yards to pick up the Chanticleers (1-1) lone touchdown of the first half; however, a missed extra-point attempt in conjunction with a shanked 31-yard field goal by Massimo Biscardi sent the Chanticleers to the locker room facing a 7-6 deficit.
To open the second half, Chandler Kryst picked off the pass of Carter Stanley, fueling a 64-yard drive by Coastal Carolina resulting in a second touchdown for Marable and an ultimately insurmountable lead for the Chanticleers.
A third missed field goal by Biscardi, this time from 27 yards, gifted Kansas (1-1) one final offensive drive late in the fourth quarter, yet the Jayhawks were unable to convert, turning the ball over on downs after gaining only eight yards.
Western Kentucky 20, Florida International 14
MIAMI — Gaej Walker ran for a touchdown, Steven Duncan passed for another and the Western Kentucky defense made a big goal-line stand as the Hilltoppers defeated Florida International 20-14 in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.
Late in the fourth quarter with WKU leading 20-14, FIU had 2nd-and-goal from the 2-yard line. WKU defensive back Dionte Ruffin hit Panthers quarterback Kaylan Wiggins in the backfield, forcing a fumble. Wiggins recovered the ball at the 16 but was attended to on the field after the play and was removed from the game. James Morgan, who had started the game, then threw incomplete on third and fourth downs. Western Kentucky took over and was able to run out the clock after gaining one first down.
Middle Tennessee 45, Tennessee State 26
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Asher O’Hara threw for four touchdowns, including one for 80 yards, as Middle Tennessee turned up the heat in the second half to beat Tennessee State 45-26 on Saturday night.
O’Hara was 22-of-30 for 367 yards passing for the Blue Raiders (1-1). Chaton Mobley ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Crews Holt kicked a 30-yard field goal.
O’Hara had three touchdown throws in the second half, starting with a 22-yard strike to Ty Lee to cap the first drive of the period. The team’s next drive ended with a 30-yard throw from O’Hara to Jarrin Pierce and the Blue Raiders led 24-13. After TSU tightened it to 24-19 late in the third, Mobley’s short TD run opened Middle Tennessee’s lead to 31-19.
TSU threatened again with a score to close to 31-26 midway through the fourth but once again, O’Hara found his man, this time CJ Windham, for a 28-yard score and a 38-26 advantage with 5:16 remaining.