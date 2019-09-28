IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s defense has been among the nation’s best all season.
The Hawkeyes’ offense joined in on the fun at just the right time, racking up more yards than it ever has under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz.
Senior Nate Stanley threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, Toren Young added a career-high 131 yards rushing and 14th-ranked Iowa throttled Middle Tennessee 48-3 on Saturday, moving to 4-0 for the third time in 10 years.
Brandon Smith caught both of Stanley’s TD throws for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa gained 644 yards ahead of a two-week stretch in which the Hawkeyes travel to No. 20 Michigan and host 12th-ranked Penn State. The Hawkeyes looked ready for that gauntlet against Middle Tennessee, going 10 of 16 on third downs, 3 for 3 on fourth downs and 6 of 6 in the red zone.
FAU beats Charlotte 45-27
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chris Robison and Malcolm Davidson each accounted for two touchdowns and Florida Atlantic rolled to a 45-27 victory over Charlotte on Saturday in a Conference USA opener.
Robison was 20-of-27 passing for 312 yards with a pair of touchdown passes. Davidson, a freshman, added a career-high 83 yards rushing that included two touchdown runs. Harrison Bryant had six receptions for 96 yards for Florida Atlantic (3-2, 1-0). Meiko Dotson had two interceptions.
Cincinnati whips Marshall 52-14
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Cincinnati started off slowly in its past two games and quarterback Desmond Ridder wanted to make sure that didn’t happen against Marshall.
Ridder threw a season-high four touchdown passes, three in the first half, and the Bearcats rolled to a 52-14 victory over the Thundering Herd on Saturday.
Cincinnati (3-1) was dominant throughout its final nonconference tuneup before the start of American Athletic Conference play.
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said it was “probably the complete game we’ve been looking for. We’ve been in a little bit of a rut. We were 2-1, but it just didn’t feel the same, the energy. And then after tonight you walk in that locker room, there’s a different energy.”
East Carolina holds off late Old Dominion threat, 24-21
NORFOLK, Va. — Warren Saba blocked a punt for a touchdown, Horton Ahlers passed for two more and East Carolina held off Old Dominion 24-21 Saturday night.
Each team scored a field goal on its first possession, but the tide began to turn when Saba blocked a Bailey Cate punt and recovered the ball for a four-yard touchdown.
A series later, Cate pinned the Pirates (3-2) back at the 4 with a 49-yard punt. Demetrius Mauney tore off a 21-yard run to kick off the 96-yard scoring march. Ahlers teamed with Blake Proehl on a 72-yard TD for a 17-3 halftime lead. The 14-point lead is ECU’s largest after a half against an FBS team since the 2015 season.
Old Dominion’s (1-3) Kesean Strong dove across from the 1 — he also picked up the two-point conversion — with 2:13 remaining as the Monarchs cut the gap to 24-21.
Abraham leads Southern Mississippi past UTEP 31-13
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Jack Abraham passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Mississippi rolled to a 31-13 victory over UTEP in a Conference USA opener on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (3-2) took the lead for good on their first possession. Abraham hit De’Michael Harris for a 74-yard scoring strike on third-and-14 for a 7-0 lead. Southern Miss made it 14-0 after Jordan Mitchell blocked a punt and recovered the ball at the UTEP 2-yard line. Harris ran it in two plays later. The Miners (1-3) put together two long drives in the second quarter but had to settle for two Gavin Baechle field goals and trailed 24-6 at halftime.
Kai Locksley broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown run on UTEP’s first play of the third quarter to get the Miners within 24-13, but Abraham directed a 10-play, 82-yard drive, capped by his 6-yard TD toss to Jaylond Adams to provide the final margin of victory.
Locksley completed 8 of 15 passes for 109 yards and led the Miners with 114 yards rushing on 12 carries. The rest of UTEP’s rushers managed just 12 yards on 13 carries.
Storey leads Western Ky. past UAB 20-13
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ty Storey threw two touchdown passes, including a 7-yarder to Jahcour Pearson early in the fourth quarter, and Western Kentucky picked off four passes and held on for a 20-13 victory over Alabama-Birmingham.
After playing to a 3-3 tie in the first quarter, UAB took a 10-3 lead on Spencer Brown’s 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to end a 15-play, 80-yard drive. Storey pulled the Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-0 Conference USA) even when he capped an eight-play, 68-yard drive with an 8-yard TD toss to Joshua Simon with 7:03 left in the quarter. Western Kentucky grabbed a 13-10 lead at halftime after Jeremy Darvin picked off a Tyler Johnston III pass that led to Cory Munson’s 28-yard field goal.
The Blazers (3-1, 0-1) tied the game at 13 on their first possession of the third quarter when Nick Vogel booted a 38-yard field goal. The two teams traded punts before Storey put together the game-winning drive, completing 5 of 6 passes and culminating with his TD toss to Pearson.
Louisiana Tech edges Rice 23-20
HOUSTON — J’Mar Smith ran for a touchdown in overtime that made the difference as Louisiana Tech edged Rice 23-20 on Saturday night.
Trailing 20-17 in the overtime period, Smith led the Bulldogs (4-1) downfield then took it in himself from 12 yards out for the win. Rice had scored first in OT on a 36-yard field goal by Chris Barnes.
Smith was 21 of 39 for 210 yards and a score passing. Justin Henderson ran for 64 yards and a score and Bailey Hale kicked a 31-yard field goal.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Louisiana Tech evened it up with Henderson’s 24-yard TD run with 1:23 left in the third.
Rice went ahead on a Barnes field goal late in the fourth and the Bulldogs replied on the ensuing drive with Hale’s field goal that evened the score at 17-all with 1:10 remaining to force overtime.