WACO — JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 22 Baylor beat Texas Tech 33-30 on Saturday in the Bears’ first game as a ranked team under coach Matt Rhule.
Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), which went the length of the field at the end of regulation just to get to overtime, won on Hasty’s run after Trey Wolff’s 35-yard field goal for Texas Tech opened the second extra period.
Charlie Brewer was 24-of-37 passing for 352 yards, but threw his first three interceptions of the season. He ran for three touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in the first overtime.
“I just feel like that’s when the quarterback has to be at his best, when the game’s on the line,” Brewer said. “I made my handful of mistakes earlier in the game. But as a quarterback you’ve just got to let it go and realize you’ve got a chance to win the game.”
The Bears are tied with No. 6 Oklahoma for the Big 12 lead. They are the only two teams to win each of their first three Big 12 games.
Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2), playing its third consecutive Top 25 opponent, got to the second overtime when TJ Vasher made a diving 2-yard catch on a nice lob throw by Jett Duffey for his only TD pass.
Iowa State 38, West Virginia 14
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Breece Hall may have given Iowa State the dependable option at running back the Cyclones have been looking for since star David Montgomery left.
The freshman rushed for 132 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Iowa State to a 38-14 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night in a game in which the Mountaineers lost quarterback Austin Kendall to injury.
Hall scored on a pair of 1-yard runs in the second and fourth quarters and also had a 12-yard TD in the third quarter.
The 205-pound Hall is the third different running back to lead the Cyclones (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) in rushing this season and the first to eclipse 100 yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy had 102 yards a week ago against TCU.