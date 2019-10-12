SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Johnston III threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to help UAB roll to a 33-14 victory over UTSA on Saturday night.
Austin Watkins finished with six catches for 167 yards for UAB (5-1, 2-1 Conference USA). Lucious Stanley had 92 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Johnston tossed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Watkins in the second quarter. Myron Mitchell caught his only pass, beating a defender in the end zone for a 25-yard scoring catch that stretched the Blazers lead to 23-14 in the third. Stanley scored on a 5-yard run late in the fourth.
Marshall 31, Old Dominion 17
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Isaiah Green accounted for two first-half touchdowns, and Brenden Knox added a late score to help Marshall beat Old Dominion 31-17 on Saturday.
Knox, who finished with 104 yards rushing on 24 carries, had a 6-yard TD run with 3:55 remaining that capped a 10-play, nearly six-minute drive for Marshall (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Green was 19-of-31 passing for 175 yards with a 1-yard TD toss to Devin Miller. He also had 59 yards on the ground and a 17-yard touchdown run.
The Thundering Herd recorded eight sacks, matching the second-most in program history. Darius Hodge had 4 ½ sacks, tying Cecil Fletcher’s record set against Ohio in 1986.
Florida Atlantic 28, Middle Tennessee 13
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Malcolm Davidson ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Florida Atlantic used a strong second half to beat Middle Tennessee, 28-13 in a Conference USA clash Saturday.
Middle Tennessee got on the board first when Asher O’Hara found CJ Windham in the end zone with a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the Owls blocked the extra point and Akileis LeRoy returned it for a 2-point defensive conversion that made it 6-2.
Western Kentucky 17, Army 8
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ty Storey had two quarterback sneaks for touchdowns and Western Kentucky controlled Army for a 17-8 victory on Saturday night.
The Black Knights (3-3) were close to being shut out until Kelvin Hopkins Jr.’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Malik Hancock with 1:41 left. The Hilltoppers (4-2) recovered the onside kick and improved to 3-0 all-time against Army.
Western Kentucky held Army to a season-low 137 yards rushing and held the Black Knights to 3 of 11 on third-down attempts. Until the Black Knights’ late touchdown, the Hilltoppers hadn’t allowed a touchdown in nine straight quarters.
FIU 48, Charlotte 23
MIAMI — Anthony Jones ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another as Florida International scored 21 points in the second quarter to help beat Charlotte 48-23 on Saturday.
Jones had 117 yards rushing on 16 carries for the Panthers (3-3, 1-2 Conference USA). James Morgan threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
FIU scored four consecutive touchdowns in the first half, staring with Morgan’s scoring pass to Shemar Thornton late in the first quarter for a 7-3 lead. Charlotte answered with a touchdown to take a 10-7 edge.
The Panthers continued the streak with Kaylan Wiggins’ 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to put them back on top, 14-10. Napoleon Maxwell ran into the end zone from 13 yards out to cap the next FIU drive, and Morgan hit 3244Jones for a 5-yard TD pass to close the half with a 28-17 advantage.