FORT WORTH — TCU appears to have finally settled on a primary quarterback. True freshman Max Duggan made his second consecutive start Saturday and was near-flawless in a 51-14 victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play.
Duggan led touchdown drives on all three of his first-half possessions — helping TCU to a 38-0 halftime lead — and finished 8-for-11 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Duggan shared time with graduate transfer Alex Delton the first two games before playing all but one snap last week in a loss to rival SMU. Duggan likely would have played more against Kansas (he played only the first two possessions of the second half) had the Jayhawks ever threatened.
Instead, TCU (3-1, 1-0) dominated in every area of the first half against Kansas (2-3, 0-2), which ended a 48-game road losing streak to Power 5 opponents earlier this season at Boston College.
The Jayhawks had only 55 yards on 34 plays heading into the fourth quarter and lost their 46th consecutive Big 12 road game. Kansas’ last Big 12 road win came Oct. 4, 2008 at Iowa State.
Oklahoma State 26, No. 24 Kansas State 13
STILLWATER, Okla. — Chuba Hubbard ran for 296 yards and a touchdown on just 25 carries, and Oklahoma State shut down Kansas State’s own vaunted rushing attack in a weather-delayed victory, 26-13.
Hubbard hardly carried at all in the first quarter for the Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12), who built a 13-0 lead when the game was halted more than an hour in the second quarter due to lightning. But the breakout star finished with runs of 53, 84 and 44 yards in his dominant performance.
Spencer Sanders added 153 yards passing and a touchdown for Oklahoma State. Most of that went to Tylan Wallace, who hauled in eight passes for 145 yards.
Skylar Thompson was 11 of 23 for 118 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 0-1).
Baylor 23, Iowa State 21
WACO — Baylor coach Matt Rhule passed on a field goal try early in Iowa State’s huge fourth-quarter comeback because redshirt freshman John Mayers badly missed a kick in the first half.
After the Bears had blown the rest of their 20-point lead, Rhule faced another decision from the same distance as the early miss — 38 yards — only this time it was into the wind, with less than half a minute remaining, and his team down one.
The kid got another chance.
Mayers slipped the 38-yarder just inside the right upright with 21 seconds left for the first field goal of his career, lifting Baylor to a 23-21 victory over Iowa State on a steamy Saturday after the Bears blew their big lead and were behind for the first time this season.
“I was just kind of reluctant just because of the wind and all that stuff, I didn’t want to keep putting the kid out there,” Rhule said.
“But you know what, to his credit he went out there and made that kick.”