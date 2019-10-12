BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow passed for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and fifth-ranked LSU scored three straight touchdowns after falling behind early in the second half to beat No. 7 Florida 42-28 Saturday night.
Facing a Florida defense that came in leading the nation in interceptions and leading the Southeastern Conference in sacks, the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) totaled 511 yards without giving up a sack or committing a turnover.
Ja’Marr Chase had 127 yards receiving and the last of his two touchdowns was a 54-yarder to give LSU a two-score lead with 5:43 left. Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Burrow went 21 of 24 passing, meaning he had the same number of touchdown tosses and incomplete passes. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 134 yards and two scores on 13 carries.
The Tigers haven’t scored fewer than 42 points in a game this season.
Kyle Trask was 23-of-39 passing for 310 yards and three touchdowns for Florida (6-1, 3-1), but was done in by freshman Derek Stingley Jr.’s interception in the LSU end zone in the fourth quarter, when the Gators were trying to tie the game. Soon after, Burrow spotted Chase running free down the right sideline, and a Tiger Stadium crowd more than 100,000 strong was in virtual delirium.
No. 2 Clemson 45, Florida State 14
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and No. 2 Clemson answered any lingering questions from its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game.
Clemson (4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started 6-0 for a fifth straight year and beat the Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) for the fifth straight year.
Lawrence completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards, including 10- and 8-yard TD throws to Ross. Lawrence also ran for a touchdown, the 6-foot-6 sophomore extending his full body to get over the goal line.
Etienne ran for 127 yards and caught one of Lawrence’s scoring throws.
South Carolina 20, No. 3 Georgia 17, 2OT
ATHENS, Ga. — Parker White’s 23-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be enough when Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship was wide left on his attempt from 42 yards, giving South Carolina its first win over an AP Top 25 opponent since beating Georgia in 2014.
Blankenship’s second miss of the game sent South Carolina players charging onto the field to celebrate the upset.
White missed a 33-yard attempt in the first overtime.
Georgia (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) suffered a big hit to its national championship hopes. The Bulldogs, favored by 24½ points, could not overcome three interceptions and a lost fumble by Jake Fromm. The senior did not throw an interception in the Bulldogs’ first five games.
No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0
MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and No. 8 Wisconsin’s defense posted its fourth shutout of the season.
The Spartans’ defense held Taylor to 80 yards on 26 carries, marking the first time this season the Heisman Trophy hopeful was held under 100.
But Michigan State was held to 149 yards, 30 rushing, and couldn’t find any rhythm as the Badgers dominated time of possession 39:10 to 20:50.
Jack Coan completed his first seven passes for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and finished 18 of 21 for 180 yards and a touchdown to win his eighth straight start since last season.
No. 9 Notre Dame 30, USC 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career-high 176 yards and Jonathan Doerer kicked three long field goals as No. 9 Notre Dame held off longtime rival Southern California 30-27 Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish (5-1), who rushed for a season-high 308 yards, clinched their third straight victory over the Trojans (3-3) on Ian Book’s 8-yard run with 3:33 left.
Book’s touchdown ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock after USC had drawn within 23-20.
No. 10 Penn State 17, No. 17 Iowa 12
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Noah Cain ran for a five-yard touchdown with 5:17 left and 10th-ranked Penn State held off No. 17 Iowa 17-12 on Saturday night, its first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Cain finished with 102 yards for the Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak over the Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2) to six games.
No. 16 Michigan 45, Illinois 25
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Zach Charbonnet added 116 yards rushing, and No. 16 Michigan needed a late surge to put away Illinois.
The Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) built a 28-0 lead by halftime, but turnovers and ineffective offense helped the Illini (2-4, 0-3) cut the lead to 28-25 with 12:50 left. Dre Brown ran in from a yard out and then converted a 2-point conversion for the Illini.
Michigan responded with a long drive capped by Shea Patterson’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Patterson ran for a score after Michigan forced a turnover at the Illini 1 to seal it for Michigan.
No. 18 Arizona State 38, Washington State 34
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left and threw three touchdown passes to ailing Brandon Aiyuk to lead No. 18 Arizona State in a comeback win.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) trailed by three after Blake Mazza made a 31-yard field goal with 2 1/2 minutes left. Taking over at their own 25-yard line, the Sun Devils moved quickly down the field behind Daniels’ pinpoint passing.
The freshman capped the drive with his scramble, helicoptering off a defender into the end zone.
Daniels threw for 363 yards on 26-of-36 passing. Aiyuk had seven catches for 196 yards despite an illness that kept him out for portions of the game.
Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28
PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes and Temple took advantage of four turnovers by No. 23 Memphis to pull the upset.
Brady White passed for 355 yards and two scores for Memphis (5-1, 2-1 American), which fell behind 16-0 as the Owls (5-1, 2-0) turned the Tigers’ mistakes into points. The Owls could have buried Memphis early, but the first three Memphis turnovers were turned into Will Mobley’s three field goals.
No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
HOUSTON — Desmond Ridder passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and No. 25 Cincinnati held off Houston’s late surge for its fourth straight win.
The Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) used a 21-point first half to pull away early and Perry Young’s late 2-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the win.
The Cougars (2-4, 0-2) cut the lead to five with 9:09 left on Tune’s 6-yard pass to Christian Trahan, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Houston’s first 0-2 start in conference play since joining the AAC.
Houston’s Clayton Tune finished 9-of-27 for 184 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.