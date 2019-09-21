EL PASO — Cristian Solano threw two touchdown passes to Elijah Cooks, Kelton Moore ran for two fourth-quarter scores, and Nevada beat UTEP 37-21 on Saturday night. Solano was 13-of-19 passes for 182 yards with an interception and added 100 yards rushing on 10 carries.
UTEP (1-1) opened the second half with a 17-play, 75-yard drive that lasted nine minutes, 59 seconds and was capped by Kai Locksley’s 1-yard touchdown run to make it 21-21 but the Miners never again crossed midfield. Brandon Talton made a 27-yard field goal with 1:49 left in the third quarter before Moore scored on runs of 5 yards and 1 yard in the fourth quarter.
Solano hit Cooks for a 28-yard touchdown to cap a nine-play, 75-yard that made it 14-all with 3:02 left in the first half. On UTEP’s next play from scrimmage, Tyson Williams picked off a pass and, three plays later, Solano and Cooks connected for a 20-yard TD.
Treyvon Hughes had 17 carries for 80 yards and scored two first-half touchdowns for UTEP.
UAB dominates South Alabama 35-3
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tyler Johnston III threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns as UAB scored early and often to dominate South Alabama 35-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Johnson was 22-of-27 passing with one interception and rushed for 26 yards. Kendall Parham hauled in three passes for 107 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown that got the Blazers on the board early in the first quarter. UAB (3-0) scored on its next series when Spencer Brown crashed in from the 1.
South Alabama (1-3) got its only points when Frankie Onate booted a 27-yard field goal to trail 14-3 going into the second quarter.
Brown, who finished with 80 yards rushing, ran in from the 1 and Johnston hit Austin Watkins on a 33-yard scoring strike to go up 28-3 at the break. Johnston passed to Hayden Pittman from the 16 for the final score with 6:17 remaining in the game.
The Blazers totaled 514 yards while holding South Alabama to 190.
Robinson’s 5 TD passes power FAU past Wagner 42-7
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chris Robinson threw five touchdowns, completing 25 of 36 passes for 379 yards and Florida Atlantic walloped Wagner 42-7 Saturday night.
The sophomore Robinson threw touchdown passes to John Raine and DeAngelo Antoine for a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Robinson threw two more TD passes to Antoine in the second quarter, staking the Owls (2-2) to a 28-0 lead. Antoine, who picked up 173 yards receiving, finished with four TD catches.
Christian Alexander-Stevens was 22-of-38 passing for 218 yards for Wagner (0-4). The Seahawks were held to minus-6 yards rushing on 25 carries. Joshua Decambre had eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
Alexander-Stevens connected with Decambre on a 32-yard touchdown pass to go into the half trailing 28-7. The Seahawks had seen five punts and an interception before breaking through.