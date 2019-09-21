FORT WORTH — While SMU coach Sonny Dykes and new quarterback Shane Buechele are focused on this season, they do understand the historical context of a win over longtime rival TCU that has the Mustangs 4-0 for the first time since 1984.
That was back in the old Southwest Conference days, only a few years from crippling sanctions that kept the Mustangs from even fielding a team in 1987 and 1988 after the NCAA’s so-called death penalty.
“I haven’t been here 35 years. It’s a big deal for our fans, and I get it,” said Dykes, in his second season on the Hilltop after being an offensive analyst at TCU. “I don’t try to get caught up in all of that stuff during the season, just because I think it’s a bit of a distraction. ... Look, I appreciate winning.”
Shane Buechele was 23-of-34 passing for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU held on to beat the 25th-ranked Horned Frogs 41-38 on Saturday, ending a seven-game losing streak in the 99th meeting between the schools.
“It’s important for our fans to stay behind us. It’s really important for those guys to have our back,” said Buechele, the former Texas quarterback who is one of SMU’s seven graduate transfers. “We have their back. We need to roll together as a team.”
The Mustangs went ahead to stay after jumping ahead 15-0 in less than 10 minutes. They held on after true freshman Max Duggan’s third touchdown pass of the second half for TCU with 3:37 left.
TCU (2-1) got the ball back after a three-and-out by SMU, including a third-down snap that Buechele wasn’t ready for that resulted in a 23-yard loss. The Horned Frogs got the ball at the SMU 41, but Duggan’s fourth-down pass never had a chance after TCU coach Gary Patterson opted against trying a 51-yard field goal attempt in the final minute.
“It’s a simple thing. We got outplayed. We got outcoached,” Patterson said.
Purdy scores 6 TDs, Iowa State throttles ULM 72-20
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State desperately needed a spark after barely beating Northern Iowa and losing a heartbreaker to rival Iowa.
Sophomore Brock Purdy gave the Cyclones the jolt they were looking for with one of the best individual performances in school history.
Purdy threw for a career-high 435 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns and Iowa State throttled Louisiana-Monroe 72-20 on Saturday, its best scoring output in 113 years.
Purdy tossed three touchdown passes and ran for 75 yards and three TDs for the Cyclones (2-1), becoming the first player in school history to surpass 500 yards of total offense.
West Virginia beats Kansas 29-24
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Martell Pettaway couldn’t remember the last time he spent an entire game watching from the sideline, never once getting onto the field after warmups — much less getting a carry.
That was the case for West Virginia’s senior running back a week ago.
But after the game-plan precluded him from seeing any action in a win over North Carolina State, Pettaway made up for it on his very first carry Saturday. He shook a couple Kansas defenders at the line of scrimmage, broke into the open and ran 23 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.
Pettaway added another score in the fourth quarter, helping the Mountaineers squeak out a 29-24 victory over the Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener for both teams.
Brewer throws for 303 yards, TD in Baylor’s 21-13 win
HOUSTON — Charlie Brewer threw for 303 yards and a touchdown, Denzel Mims caught six passes for 102 yards and Baylor held on to beat Rice 21-13 on Saturday night.
Brewer threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chris Platt with five minutes left in the second quarter, and ran for a 25-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first half as the Bears (3-0) built a 21-3 halftime lead. Brewer finished 20 of 27 and rushed 12 times for 58 yards.
Platt finished with 85 yards with the touchdown on five catches. Josh Fleeks put Baylor on the board with three minutes left in the first quarter. Baylor outgained Rice 427-242.
Wiley Green finished 13-of-23 passing for 128 yards in his return after missing last week with a neck injury. Tom Stewart was 5 of 8 for 50 yards and rushed for a 21-yard touchdown with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter to pull Rice within eight. Brad Rozner caught seven passes for 100 yards for the Owls (0-4).