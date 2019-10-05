MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor didn’t win a conference road game last season, but had success in its first attempt this season on Saturday, beating Kansas State 31-12 to remain undefeated.
Charlie Brewer led the Bears with 230 yards passing and a touchdown as Baylor got their first conference road win since beating Kansas in 2017.
Baylor (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) had 426 yards of offense with only 23 minutes of possession against the Wildcats (3-2, 0-2), who have scored only two touchdowns in their last two games.
“I’m really proud of our guys because this is a tough place to play with a great crowd,” Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. “I thought our guys battled early, found a way to get a halftime lead and then grounded it out in the second half.”
It was only the third conference road win for Baylor since 2016, and just the second for Rhule with the Bears.
No. 11 Texas 42, West Virginia 31MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Texas converted three turnovers into TDs.
Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) beat the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) on the road for the second straight time.
The Longhorns had plenty of motivation for this one. Ehlinger and several Texas players were upset last year after several Mountaineers flashed “horns down” signs during West Virginia’s 42-41 victory in Austin. Ehlinger noted in a tweet that was later deleted: “Do not think it will be forgotten.”
Ehlinger finished 18 of 33 for 211 yards. He threw just his second interception of the season that West Virginia turned into a third-quarter field goal.
Iowa State 49, TCU 24AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s offensive strategy this season has been to let quarterback Brock Purdy try to make as many plays as possible.
Purdy showed yet again on Saturday how effective such an approach can be, running and throwing his way past an overwhelmed TCU defense.
Purdy threw for 247 yards and a pair of TDs and Iowa State walloped the Horned Frogs 49-24 for its first Big 12 win of the season. Purdy also ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1), who beat the Horned Frogs for just the third time in 11 tries.
“I think Brock is really special. I don’t know if I have any different feeling for the words I can use for to describe Brock,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “He’s a guy who gives us an ability [as] a dual-threat football player.”
TCU (3-2, 1-1), down 35-10 after three quarters, made things interesting by getting a touchdown run from Darius Anderson and a 22-yard TD grab by Jalen Reagor to make it a 35-24 game with nine minutes left.
But Purdy’s fourth TD of the day, a 9-yard run, put the Cyclones ahead by 18 with 6:27 left.
No. 6 Oklahoma 45, Kansas 20LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading Oklahoma.
Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for Oklahoma. The Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) spotted Kansas (2-4, 0-2) a touchdown lead before ripping off seven straight scores.
That allowed them to cruise to their 22nd straight true road win, the second-longest streak since at least World War II in major college football. Bud Wilkinson’s Sooners won 25 in a row from 1953-58. It also allowed Oklahoma to build momentum for next weekend’s Red River Showdown with No. 11 Texas.