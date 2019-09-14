SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Army moved on quickly from an emotional loss, even if the sting of failing to pull off a monumental upset still lingers.
The Black Knights set several milestones on offense in rolling past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 31-13 Saturday at the Alamodome.
Army's triple-option offense continued to confound after nearly upsetting then seventh-ranked Michigan on Sept. 7 before falling 24-21 in double overtime in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Senior defensive back Elijah Riley said the Black Knights moved on from that loss, but not everyone was able to forget so easily.
"I'm glad they forgot about it right away," Army coach Jeff Monkey said. "I didn't forget about that; I don't know if I'll ever forget about that. So, good for them. Losses like that are going to linger. They're hard, they are hard to overcome. When you've got the No. 7 team beat in their stadium, it's going to linger and it's hard to come back from."
Atwell catches 3 TDs, Louisville tops Western Kentucky 38-21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No starting quarterback, no problem for the Louisville Cardinals in their 38-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in a neutral-site nonconference game at Nissan Stadium.
Louisville announced prior to kickoff that starting quarterback Jawon Pass would miss the game due to a foot injury. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Cunningham directed four first-half scoring drives before leaving in the third quarter following a hit to the head. True freshman Evan Conley finished up and threw a 62-yard touchdown pass on his second throw of the game as the Cardinals (2-1) dominated the Hilltoppers (1-2).
In fact, Louisville coach Steve Satterfield hinted after the game that he would be fine playing any of the Cardinals' top three quarterbacks so long as whoever is under center moves the offense.
Louisiana Tech steamrolls Bowling Green 35-7
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — J'Mar Smith tossed two touchdown passes, Jaqwis Dancy ran for two scores and Amik Robertson added a pick-6 to propel Louisiana Tech to a 35-7 romp over Bowling Green on Saturday.
Smith completed 19 of 26 passes for the Bulldogs (2-1) for 267 yards. The Falcons came into the game allowing just 106 yards through the air in their first two games.
Bowling Green (1-2) took the opening kickoff and moved 68 yards in seven plays with Bryson Denley scoring on a 1-yard run for a 7-0 lead. But it took just three plays for the Bulldogs to pull even, with Smith hooking up with Isaiah Graham for a 49-yard scoring strike. Robertson put Louisiana Tech on top for good when he picked off a pass by Falcons quarterback Darius Wade and returned it 36 yards for a TD. Dancy ran it in from the 8-yard line late in the second quarter to extend the lead at halftime.
Justin Henderson led the Bulldogs with 95 rushing yards on nine carries. Louisiana Tech piled up 453 yards of offense, while the Falcons managed just 290.
Adams helps Southern Miss hold on to beat Troy 47-42
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Jaylond Adams returned a kickoff 100 yards to help Southern Mississippi thwart Troy's come-back bid and secure a 47-42 victory on Saturday.
Troy's Reggie Todd had just returned a kickoff 69 yards as the Trojans closed to 33-28 with 11:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Adams answered on the following kickoff to stretch the lead to 40-28. The teams then traded touchdowns until Troy's Kaleb Barker hit Khalil McClain on a 35-yard touchdown toss to close to 47-42 with 2:51 remaining.
The ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Golden Eagles and they ran out the clock.
Reynolds with 2 TDs as Charlotte beats UMass 52-17
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds threw two touchdown passes as Charlotte ran up an early lead and never looked back, beating Massachusetts 52-17 on Saturday.
Reynolds had 155 yards passing for the 49ers (2-1). Benny LeMay ran for 113 yards on 16 carries.
Charlotte scored 28-unanswered points, beginning with a 46-yard touchdown strike from Reynolds to Cameron Dollar on the third play of the game. Ishod Finger scored from a yard out to make it 14-0 and, on the first play following the ensuing kickoff, Henry Segura picked off UMass QB Andrew Brito and returned it 49 yards for another touchdown to make it 21-0 with 4:11 left in the first quarter.
Green, Gaines help Marshall outpace in Ohio 33-31 win
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Isaiah Green threw two touchdown passes, including a 43-yard strike to Xavier Gaines that put Marshall ahead for good, and the Thundering Herd beat Ohio 33-31 on Saturday.
The play occurred with 7:45 remaining to play. Just 3½ minutes before that, Ohio took a 31-27 lead when Nathan Rourke rambled for a 72-yard TD run.
Green finished with 206 yards passing while Brenden Knox had 133 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Marshall (2-1) amassed 305 yards carrying the ball. Gaines finished with three receptions for 53 yards and a score and had three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Harris throws 4 TDs as Duke routs Middle Tennessee 41-18
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — David Cutcliffe likes to attack early and often. Knowing how high-powered Middle Tennessee can be, the Duke coach decided well before kickoff that he wanted to steal a possession.
So he had his Blue Devils onside kick on their second kickoff of the game.
That set the tone as Quentin Harris threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 107 yards as the Duke Blue Devils scored 34 straight points in beating Middle Tennessee 41-18 Saturday night.
Wiggins 2 TDs helps FIU sink New Hampshire 30-17
MIAMI (AP) — Kaylan Wiggins ran for 187 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns and Florida International rallied to beat New Hampshire 27-17 on Saturday.
Wiggins also completed 12-of-18 passes for 127 yards.
Max Brosmer threw an 86-yard touchdown pass to D Laube with 10:20 left in the third quarter to give the Wildcats their last lead of the game at 17-13.
Wiggins' 4-yard TD run with 6:57 left in the third quarter on the FIU's next possession put the Wildcats (2-1) up for good and ended a seven-play, 67-yard drive. After forcing New Hampshire to punt on its next possession, Tony Gaiter IV returned a short punt for 34 yards, but before being tackled, pitched the ball to Dimitry Prophete who ran it in from the 10-yard line for a 2-17 lead.
Robison leads Florida Atlantic past Ball State 41-31
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Robison threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to John Mitchell, as Florida Atlantic picked up its first win, posting a 41-31 win over Ball State in a nonconference battle Saturday afternoon.
Florida Atlantic opened the season with tough losses to two nationally ranked teams (45-21 to No. 5 Ohio State and 48-14 to No. 18 Central Florida)
Robison put FAU on top midway through the first quarter, hitting John Raine from 4-yards out, but the Owls fumbled in their own backfield on their next possession and Jordan Williams scooped up the loose ball and ran 60 yards for the tying touchdown with 1:16. A holding call on the kickoff put the Owls at their own 12 to start their next series and on the first play from scrimmage Robison hit Willie Wright for a short gain, but Wright fumbled and Williams recovered his second fumble in two plays. Drew Pitt threw 14 yards to Yoheinz Tyler with :04 left in the first quarter to put the Cardinals (1-2) up, 14-7.