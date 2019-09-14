WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — TCU coach Gary Patterson is convinced Darius Anderson is in peak form.
Anderson paced a powerful rushing attack with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to help TCU beat Purdue 34-13 on Saturday night.
“Darius is running better now than I’ve seen him since he was a sophomore,” Patterson of the senior running back.
Sewo Olonilua chipped in with 106 yards rushing and a score for the Horned Frogs (2-0).
As a team, the Horned Frogs racked up 346 rushing yards on 58 carries.
Patterson added he was proud of the running backs and offensive line performance.
“It was unbelievable,” Patterson said.
The Horned Frogs had 160 rushing yards on 28 attempts in the opening half compared to minus-1 on 12 attempts for the Boilermakers. Purdue finished with 23 rushing yards on 25 carries.
“They took us to the woodshed,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “It should hurt us and see what we’re made of. It doesn’t matter who we are missing or not, we have to play better. We obviously gave up too many yards in the run game, gave up too many yards in the zone read game. But we didn’t help out our offense early on and as we got it going longer, it became a little rough for us.”
Hubbard’s 256 yards, 3 TDs lead Oklahoma St. past Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — One Oklahoma State star got slowed down, so the other took over.
With Tulsa focused on receiver Tylan Wallace, Chuba Hubbard rushed for a career-high 256 yards and three touchdowns, and Oklahoma State defeated the Golden Hurricane 40-21 on Saturday afternoon.
Hubbard ripped off touchdown runs of 75 and 30 yards in the first four minutes of the game. His first score came on the first play from scrimmage, 10 seconds into the contest.
“He was awesome,” Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders said. “The first play of the game — that was such a confidence booster. It’s awesome to hand somebody the ball that can do that.”
The Cowboys (3-0) opened up a 17-0 lead before Tulsa recovered. The Golden Hurricane took a 21-20 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Shamari Brooks late in the first half.
Kendall throws 3 TDs, West Virginia beats NC State 44-27
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Austin Kendall and Kennedy McKoy made sure that West Virginia didn’t repeat a miserable offensive showing from its last game.
Kendall threw three touchdown passes to lead West Virginia to a 44-27 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday.
McKoy helped West Virginia’s run game break out of a slump with a pair of scores, and the Mountaineers (2-1) had by far their highest offensive production of the season one week after looking lethargic in a 38-7 loss at Missouri.
“For us to play winning football, we have to identity ourselves as a blue-collar unit,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. “We have to outwork people, we have to outphysical people. And we embraced that this week. I think what you saw on that field today was a product of that.”
Thompson leads K-State past Mississippi State 31-24
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Skylar Thompson only threw one touchdown pass in Kansas State’s 31-24 road win at Mississippi State, but boy was it a big one.
With 5:37 left in the fourth quarter and the game tied 24-24, Thompson rolled out and found Dalton Schoen wide open in the right side of the end zone and hit him with a 15-yard pass that would ultimately stand as the game-winner.
“He lives for those moments,” KSU head coach Chris Klieman said. “He’s prepared for that moment.”
Thompson threw for 123 yards on 10-of-18 passing and managed to keep the Wildcat offense from crumbling under the pressure of self-inflicted wounds and a hostile crowd. It is the first time Kansas State has beaten a Power Five nonconference team on the road since 2011.