Consider this week the test of all tests for Guyer. The Wildcats, fresh off big wins over Ryan, Atascocita and even Prosper, to name a few, are unbeaten and looking like a sure-fire state-title contender in Class 6A. But one thing Guyer has never done is beat Allen.
This marquee matchup is one of two on the docket this week in the Denton area. The other is Aubrey vs. Sanger. These district bunkmates don't play each other that often, despite being separated by a mere 15 miles. But when they do, there's usually plenty on the line besides bragging rights. For this year's meeting, it's a chance to gain early supremacy in the district race. Aubrey lost its district opener last week against Celina while Sanger had the week off. Both teams will be itching to get into the win column this week.
The rest of the football lineup features Argyle traveling to Carrollton Ranchview, Denton hosting Frisco Reedy, Lake Dallas taking on Lovejoy, and Pilot Point traveling to Whitesboro. Ponder has a tough task in front of it as the Lions take on Brock, and Krum faces a must-win against Krum. And let's not forget about Braswell, which travels to McKinney.
In other important high school sports news ...
Aubrey's Braylon Colgrove has been named the Football Player of the Week after racking up 149 rushing yards and two 62-yard touchdown runs in last week's loss to Celina.