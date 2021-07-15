Conference USA media days will take place next week, when the league will go through the standard drill of releasing its preseason all-league team and media poll.
Polls are strictly a guessing game. Voters take a look at the way last season played out, the number of top players returning for each team and take an educated guess as to how the race will unfold.
That’s the way I’ve gone about it for years as a voter in the C-USA preseason poll.
The chances of any preseason poll being accurate are slim to none. What we can learn from them is what expectations are for teams heading into the season.
College Football News as well Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s College Football Preview have all been released over the last few weeks.
Taken together, they establish UNT as an underdog in the C-USA race heading into the fall.
Dave Campbell’s nearly always has an optimistic outlook for Texas teams and has UNT slated to finish third in C-USA’s West Division behind UTSA and UAB. Athlon’s and Phil Steele have UNT finishing fifth in the division, while College Football News has the Mean Green as the sixth-best team in the division.
UNT coach Seth Littrell expressed confidence in his team’s ability to exceed expectations this summer after what he and his players described as a successful run through spring practice.
“We have energy right now and momentum coming out of spring,” Littrell said. “Our coaches are doing a great job. We have a chance. Going through the spring gave us the opportunity. We have to have a great summer and fall camp.”
UNT has some encouraging history when it comes to being an underdog heading into the season. The hope heading into Littrell’s debut season in 2016 was that UNT would somehow find a way to win a couple of games.
The Mean Green went 1-11 in the season before Littrell’s arrival. UNT exceeded expectations after being picked to finish last in C-USA’s West Division in the league’s preseason poll.
UNT beat Army on the road and upended a Southern Miss team that went to a bowl game on its way to finishing fourth in the division at 3-5. The Mean Green began their current run of playing in four bowl games in a five-year span that fall.
UNT took Army to overtime in the Heart of Dallas Bowl before Army running back Jordan Asberry scored on fourth-and-goal from the UNT 3 in overtime. The Black Knights would hang on for a 38-31 win.
The play will live in infamy at UNT, which wasn’t expected to be in the position to play in a bowl, let alone win one at the beginning of the season.
UNT is back in the underdog role again this summer, at least if one judges by the magazines that set the tone in college football.
Next week, the Mean Green will find out if they will be picked near the bottom of C-USA’s West Division in the league’s media poll as well.