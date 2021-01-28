North Texas and Conference USA unveiled their 2021 football schedules on Wednesday afternoon.
And since we’re about to go over some thoughts about it all, here’s the full slate.
UNT 2021 football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Sept. 4
|Northwestern State
|Sept. 11
|at SMU
|Sept. 18
|UAB*
|Sept. 25
|at Louisiana Tech*
|Oct. 9
|at Missouri
|Oct. 16
|Marshall*
|Oct. 23
|Liberty
|Oct. 30
|at Rice*
|Nov. 6
|at Southern Miss*
|Nov. 13
|UTEP*
|Nov. 20
|at Florida International*
|Nov. 27
|UTSA*
|* Conference USA game
There really wasn’t a whole lot of drama heading into the release.
UNT’s nonconference schedule was already in place. The Mean Green’s games against C-USA West Division opponents were set as well.
All we were waiting on were UNT’s crossover matchups against two teams from C-USA’s East Division and the order of some of the games.
So, what’s the big takeaway?
In a word — brutal.
UNT does have a winnable game against Northwestern State to open the season and caught a break by drawing Florida International in one of its crossover games. FIU didn’t win a game last season.
There wasn’t much else to like about the way things set up for the Mean Green.
UNT drew defending East Division champ Marshall in its other crossover game.
Add it all up and the Mean Green will face seven teams that finished at least .500 in 2020.
There are four teams on UNT’s slate that finished under .500, and the Mean Green will be on the road for three of those games – Rice, Southern Miss and FIU.
Just because the schedule is tough doesn’t mean the Mean Green won’t improve on last season’s 4-6 mark. It just means the road to a winning season won’t be easy.
Here are three other takeaways from UNT’s schedule release.
1. It’s all about survival early
The name of the game next fall for UNT early in the season will be survival.
The Mean Green’s season-opener against Northwestern State should be a gimme. The question after that will be if UNT can keep its bowl hopes alive until the schedule becomes more manageable in the last five weeks of the season.
UNT hasn’t won at SMU since 1933 and UAB is the defending C-USA champion. Winning at Louisiana Tech won’t be easy, and that is by far the most manageable game in that stretch.
Missouri is an SEC opponent. Games against SEC teams typically don’t go well for UNT. Marshall has a new coach in Charles Huff but is still loaded with talent.
Liberty finished 10-1 last season and could be nationally ranked to start the season.
2. The soft spot comes late in the year
Where UNT could make some noise is late in the year. The Mean Green’s games against Rice, Southern Miss, UTEP and FIU are all winnable.
FIU could be better next year but is still a team that didn’t win a game last season. The Mean Green beat Rice and UTEP last year and Southern Miss is entering its first season under new coach Will Hall.
UNT might not go 4-0 in that stretch, but the opportunity is there.
3. UNT’s game against UTSA could loom large
UNT’s annual showdown with UTSA is always big. The programs have quickly developed into rivals.
Those teams will end the season facing off in a game that could decide a whole lot, depending on the way things play out. UTSA finished 7-5 last season and could emerge as a contender in C-USA’s West Division next fall. UNT went just 4-6 but still managed to earn a bowl berth and could quickly rebound next year.
Even if there isn’t a conference title or bowl berth at stake, there will certainly be a lot on the line. A win over a rival to cap the regular season would be huge for both teams, which will also be looking for an edge in recruiting.