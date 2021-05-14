After claiming back-to-back Roja League championships during the summer and winter, the Denton Diablos soccer team has its eyes on a bigger prize this year as it transitions back to the National Premier Soccer League.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the Diablos’ NPSL schedule, but they are slated to rejoin the NPSL and begin their season with a home match against Katy 1895 FC on Saturday at the G. Roland Vela Athletic Complex.
Damon Gochneaur has been the Diablos’ owner since their inception in 2018, and he said getting back to a sense of normalcy is something they haven’t taken for granted.
“It feels like putting on your favorite tennis shoes or a comfortable pair of jeans that you haven’t been able to fit into for a while,” Gochneaur said. “We’re absolutely cognizant and aware of the ongoing pandemic, but in our area, it feels like we’re headed in the right direction. I know our guys are super excited to get back with each other and I can see the joy and excitement on their faces.”
Denton’s upcoming campaign will officially be the second season in the NPSL for the Diablos as they finished in second place in 2019 en route to a playoff berth.
The hope this year is that the Diablos can build off their stellar inaugural season and make even more strides.
“The fans’ response has been great, and they’re excited to get back to the NPSL and get back to chasing a U.S. Open Cup berth, and hopefully, a Lone Star Conference Championship and a NPSL national championship,” Gochneaur said. “We’re looking forward to moving the needle further and making history.”
One of those players that will have a hand in keeping the Diablos headed upward is captain Eion Wearen.
The defender has been with the team the past year after moving over from Dublin, Ireland, and he was a key cog in both the summer and winter titles.
Wearen said he is anxious to get back in the NPSL against tougher competition.
“It was disappointing not to play at the higher level, but it was nice to still be able to play some competition because I know around the world other teams weren’t able to play,” Wearen said. “I know back home in Ireland it was a disaster and there was nobody playing sports. I haven’t played in the NPSL before, but I’m most excited about the group of players we have.”
Wearen, who said it was a tough decision to leave his home of Ireland, is excited about the team’s future and expects the Diablos to have a solid season.
“We don’t just want to win our conference, but we want to go to regionals and nationals,” Wearen said. “I’ll be surprised if there are a ton of teams around the country that have as strong of a roster as we do.”
As the Diablos rev up for the season, Wearen knows the chemistry needs to grow as they infuse more players into the squad.
At the helm of the Diablos’ roster is Ramon Raya, who spent 13 years with the Mexican national team.
Raya knows the team is still coming together, so he isn’t trying to put too much pressure on the team when it comes to his expectations.
“I’m not a guy that makes expectations,” Raya said. “I’m a guy that wants his team to try its hardest each and every game. I still don’t know what to expect, but we’re going to be that team that has a lot of heart with a lot of intensity. The Roja league was amazing and we connected tactically. Even though we weren’t the best team all the time, we played well and we were champions.”
Possession is the heart of the Diablos’ identity.
Raya said the Diablos still need more fitness and tactical discipline, but he has faith it will come together quickly.
The Diablos will have 11 home games at the Vela Athletic Complex as a part of an 18-game schedule.
Gochneaur knows the pieces are coming together at the right time and that the team is poised to take a step forward this season.
“I think Ramon Raya is flat out overqualified for the task at hand,” Gochneaur said. “He’s done this at the international and national level. We feel extremely confident we have the right guy at the helm and I think we’re deeper and loaded with more talent than we’ve ever been. We’ve also had great support from the community.
“We know when we play at Vela, that we’ll have really good crowds and that it’s going to be an intimidating venue for our opposition.”