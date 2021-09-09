Coming into this year, Ryan had only lost five games over the previous six seasons. In each case, the Raiders’ campaign was over, given that those losses came in the playoffs. So while Friday’s rare regular-season defeat in overtime to crosstown rival Guyer certainly stung the defending Class 5A Division I state champions, it’s not the end of the world.
Ryan (1-1) knows it still has plenty of season left to make amends as it begins its playoff march with Friday’s District 5-5A Division I opener against Frisco Reedy, set for 7 p.m. at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“Normally for the last however many seasons, we lose, the season’s over, and you think, ‘Oh, darn. I should have done this.’ But you can’t rectify it. It’s over,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. His team lost 14-7 on Friday, snapping a 60-game regular-season winning streak. “It’s different now. Granted, you want to win them all, but there are times you can learn more from a loss than a win. It makes you look hard at what you’re doing, what cost you, and, more importantly, why.
“A lot of times, teams lose one [early] and still go on to win state. That’s if you have the right approach — and we will.”
For now, Ryan is simply focused on winning its district opener and getting back into the win column.
Adding to the intrigue is that Friday’s game is the first-ever meeting between Ryan and Reedy. Their matchup last year was canceled and later ruled a no-contest because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Ryan. The Raiders went on to beat their remaining seven district opponents by an average margin of 35.42 points.
Reedy finished 6-4 overall but missed the playoffs. The Lions have 10 starters back from that team, including quarterback A.J. Padgett, who threw for 2,211 yards and added 366 more on the ground while combining for 26 total touchdowns. But Reedy is 0-2 to start 2021 after losses to Frisco Liberty and Frisco.
Even with those losses, the Lions are averaging 40 points per game.
“We don’t have familiarity with them, but they are a good team. A few years ago, they were undefeated in the regular season,” Henigan said. “So it will be a challenge for us. They’re tough. They fly around and run to the football on defense. Their quarterback is a really good player. I see a lot of kids playing hard on both sides of the football. They just do a really good job over there. That’s a team that can easily make the playoffs in this district.”
To move the ball against Ryan, Padgett and company will have to contend with one of the top defenses in the state. Despite the loss last week, Ryan held Class 6A Guyer to 211 total yards. That included giving up just 40 yards rushing and forcing a turnover. In its first two games, Ryan is giving up an average of 194.5 yards and 10.5 points per game.
The trick for Ryan will be whether or not it can clean up its mistakes offensively. Ryan went from scoring 40 points against No. 5 Longview two weeks ago to being held to 223 total yards against Guyer. Ryan scored its lone touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Khalon Davis to Austin Jordan in the second quarter, then went on to struggle with moving the football the rest of the way. Much of that was because of uncharacteristic mistakes such as dropped balls, penalties, and fumbles.
One fumble came inside the red zone. In the fourth quarter, two drops on wide-open passes down the sideline cost Ryan a chance to put the game away and avoid overtime altogether.
Henigan is confident his team will rebound.
“I’m not taking anything away from Guyer, but we also squandered some things ourselves that could have changed the game,” Henigan said. “In losses like that, there are things about you that get exposed, and those are the things we need to address to reach our goals. If we fix that and become the best version of ourselves, we can beat anybody.
“It’s just about detail and urgency. There’s no magic to it. We have to hone in on the things we’re doing well and eliminate the things we’re not doing well. I have no doubts that our kids will respond. They have already.”