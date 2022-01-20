FRISCO — It’s time to move on now.
Forget about the botched sequence at the end of the game, the complaining about the refs, a poor offensive game plan and the mystery behind Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb’s lack of usage in the season-ending loss to San Francisco in the NFC wild-card game.
Mike McCarthy was hired to move this franchise to somewhere it hasn’t gone in years: the Super Bowl.
The clock is now ticking on McCarthy. Remember when Jerry Jones, the man writing the checks around here, said McCarthy’s experience was going to push the franchise to somewhere it hasn’t been since the last century.
After the pandemic hampered the Cowboys in 2020 and the failure of this season’s wild-card game, the pressure gets intensified in 2022.
It has to.
“That’s what we focus on,” McCarthy said Wednesday afternoon in his postmortem news conference. “We’re not here to go backward. I think that’s part of the challenge. It’s part of the privilege of pressure of improvement in this league. Sustaining success is clearly, whatever level of success you attain, sustaining it is the biggest challenge in this league. I think history will point to that. And I know it’s been my personal experience.”
Winning a Super Bowl is difficult, and McCarthy knows this better than anyone on his current coaching staff. It took him five years before the Green Bay Packers claimed a title, and that team won three playoff road games to do it.
But now as McCarthy enters year three of a five-year contract, he must set the tone again for a franchise that seems to have lost its way.
The players, and even McCarthy to a certain extent, were caught up with the officiating too much. Some of the penalties were bad calls, but Anthony Brown’s four pass interference penalties in a Week 12 loss to Las Vegas were justified. The NFL average for defensive PI was 1.11 per game. Brown had four in one game.
What about the three fourth-quarter defensive line penalties in the playoff loss? Legit calls. The Cowboys set a playoff-franchise record with 14 and led the NFL in the regular season with 127.
That’s a lack of discipline.
“Our No. 1 focus moving forward is the penalties,” McCarthy said. “It’s way too many. You look at the pre-snaps. There is no excuse for it. That’s been a focus all year. The thing I struggle with as a head coach doing this for a number of years is I have comparables over a 15-year period.”
Since we’re comparing years, if you look at the lead-in to McCarthy’s Super Bowl run with the Packers, after finishing 20th in the NFL with 90 penalties in his first season (2006), his teams finished in the top five in penalties for the next three seasons. In 2009, in an 11-5 season, the Packers led the NFL with 118 penalties. The next season they had just 78, the fourth-fewest in the league, and won the Super Bowl.
So yes, McCarthy can equate success with fewer penalties. Those Packers teams moved forward.
Can this team?
McCarthy is confident it can.
“We’re going to be better,” he said. “We’re going to be better just through the process.”
Yet, McCarthy used the word “jittery” following the loss to the 49ers and on Wednesday said his team was “nervous.” When followup questions came about the emotions of the team, he tried to soften the tone.
Teams that want titles don’t play jittery or nervous at home to begin the postseason. That’s on the head coach to have a team ready.
There’s no more excuses for McCarthy in 2022. His team must respond and cut down on penalties.
And while McCarthy said he doesn’t believe taking over play-calling from Kellen Moore is a necessity, as the CEO he must demand Moore get Pollard and Lamb more involved in the offense.
The 2021 season is done. The excuses are, too, and McCarthy offers none. He’s accountable for what happened.
McCarthy deserves to keep his job for 2022, but the forward progress Jerry Jones and this angry fan base seeks must be addressed.
“To do it every year, to be in position, that’s a huge challenge,” he said. “I think with the group that we have, love the guys, love the locker room. I think the culture that’s been created, we have an incredible foundation to build off of and prepare to take the run the next year.”