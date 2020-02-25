Achievers Gymnastics
Meet results from Friends of Achievers Invitational:
Level 6, Jr. A Division — Addyson Gochneaur, Lantana, fifth in vault, tenth on bars, on beam, and in all around, sixth in floor; Isabella McCarty, Argyle, seventh in vault, second on bars, fourth on beam, first in floor, second in all around; Isabelle Escobedo, Sanger, second in vault, fourth on bars, ninth on beam, fifth in floor, sixth in all around.
Level 6, Jr. B Division — Rayden Hawley, Denton, 11th in vault, on bars, in floor and in all around, seventh on beam; Anderson Terry, Valley View, 12th in vault, ninth on bars and in all around, eighth on beam, 10th on bars; Shelbie Donaldson, Decatur, third in vault, ninth on bars and on beam, eighth in floor and in all around.
Level 6 Sr. A Division — Chloe Williams, Corinth, fifth in vault and in floor, third on bars in all around and on beam; Elleson Cozart, Lantana, fourth in vault, third on bars, eighth on beam, seventh in floor, sixth in all around; Hanna Holzer, Denton, seventh in vault, sixth on bars, ninth on beam, 10th in floor and in all around.
Level 6, Sr. B Division — Xaviuna Lane, Savannah, fifth in vault, first on beam, in floor, and in all around, third on bars; Chelsie Freed, Lewisville, sixth on bars and in vault, third on beam, seventh in floor, fifth in all around.
Level 7, Jr. A Division — Summer Terrill, Flower Mound, fourth in vault and on beam, third on bars and in floor, second in all around; Norah Collins, Highland Village, sixth in vault, on bars, on beam, in floor and in all around; Audrey Collins, Highland Village, seventh in vault, first on bars, second on beam; fifth in floor, third in all around.
Level 7 Jr. B Division — Dove Void, Providence Village, fifth in vault, seventh on bars, 10th on beam, ninth in floor, eighth in all around; Tatum Traylor, Denton, ninth in vault, 11th on bars, fourth on beam, 13th in floor, 10th in all around.
Level 8, Jr. A Division — Piper Gow, Lantana, sixth in vault, seventh on bars, tenth on beam, ninth in floor, eighth in all around; Korinne Madison, Aubrey, 12th in vault, fourth on bars, 12th on beam, fourth in floor, 13th in all around.
Level 8, Jr. B Division — Avery Futrell, Lantana, seventh in vault, second on bars, sixth on beam and in floor, fifth in all around; Raegan Baker, Burneyville, Oklahoma, ninth in vault, seventh on bars, eighth on beam, in floor, and in all around.
Level 8, Sr. B Division _ Erika Gustafson, from Denton, 13th in vault, fifth on bars, 10th on beam, seventh in floor, fourth in all around; Amanda Wisker, Denton, fifth in vault, sixth on bars, second on beam, third in floor, fourth in all around; Jade Ballard, Argyle, third in vault, second on bars, fourth on beam, first in floor and in all around.
Level 9, Jr. A Division — Sophie Salvatori, Lantana, fourth in vault, in floor, and in all around, first on bars, second on beam; Kaden Weatherly, Sanger, third in vault, in floor, and in all around, fourth on bars and on beam.