North Texas added three highly regarded high school players to its 2021 recruiting class in the days leading up to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2010 this spring.
Aaron Scott became the last of those players to sign his letter of intent on Thursday. The 6-foot-6 small forward made his commitment to UNT official during a ceremony with family and friends.
UNT announced a short time later that it had received Legacy School of Sport Sciences standout’s LOI on the second day of the late signing period.
Scott committed to continue his career with UNT on March 19, just hours before the Mean Green upset Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“North Texas is a winning program, their style of play fits me, and the coaches showed me a lot of love,” Scott said of the reasons he picked UNT shortly after committing. “I like the way they play defense. I’m a versatile player. That will help me fit into their system.
“North Texas being a winning program was also definitely a part of it.”
Scott is a consensus top 30 player in Texas in the class of 2021.
TexasHoops.com has Scott listed at No. 28 on its rundown of the top players in the state, while Texas Top 100 has Scott ranked No. 24.
Scott passed on offers from more than a half dozen programs to commit to UNT and ultimately picked the Mean Green over Texas State.
“Aaron is a great kid who comes from a great family,” said Matt Braeuer, the UNT assistant coach who recruited Scott. “He is pushing [6-foot-7], long and extremely versatile. He loves to guard the best player on the floor and can score in a variety of ways on the other end of the court as well.”
Locking up Scott was a key step for UNT as it looks to rebuild during what has been an eventful offseason.
Point guard Javion Hamlet declared for the NBA draft after being named the MVP of the C-USA tournament. Forward Zachary Simmons signed with an agent and will also pursue a professional career, while shooting guard James Reese transferred to South Carolina. All three started for UNT last season.
Starting forward Thomas Bell and starting shooting guard Mardrez McBride are set to return, as are key backups Rubin Jones, JJ Murray and Abou Ousmane.
UNT previously landed commitments from DeSoto forward Chrisdon Morgan and Kingfisher, Oklahoma, forward Matthew Stone.
Morgan is rated No. 22 among players in the Texas in the class of 2021 by Texashoops, while Stone was one of the top players in Oklahoma this season.
Both Stone and Morgan have already signed with UNT, which is expected to move quickly to add to its signing class in the next few weeks.
The Mean Green have several open scholarships after five of its scholarship players from last season entered the NCAA transfer portal.