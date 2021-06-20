EUGENE, Ore. — Sha’Carri Richardson crossed the finish line of the women’s 100-meter final Saturday night and kept on running.
She ran around the curve of the Hayward Field track, arms spread high and wide, basking in applause for her first-place finish at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.
She ran back toward the TV cameras that had just captured her 10.86-second race.
And then she ran up the stairs, into the stands and to the section where her family sat and collapsed into a hug with her grandma, Betty Harp, affectionately known as Big Mama.
Richardson had dreamed, and trained, since she was 9 years old to become an Olympic sprinter.
With a come-from-behind win and her trademark style and confidence on full display, Richardson did just that as a 21-year-old phenom.
“Being able to cross the finish line and running up to the steps, knowing I’m an Olympian now, it just felt amazing,” Richardson said. “Honestly, that probably felt better than winning the race itself — being able to just hold her after becoming an Olympian.”
Each time Richardson takes to the track, her celebrity seems to grow.
That’s what happens when a flashy, dominant newcomer emerges in track and field’s marquee event each Olympic quadrennium.
Richardson hasn’t shied from the attention.
About a mile from the state-of-the-art Hayward Field, a larger than life advertisement of Richardson — showcasing her once-blue hairdo, tattoos, jewelry and trademark long fingernails — greets all who drive past the Nike store on one of the main streets in Eugene.
Since starting her trials races, she’s discussed critics, her Dallas pride, advice she’s received from legendary sprinter Justin Gatlin and the decision to dye her hair bright orange — a suggestion from her girlfriend because “it’s loud and vibrant like I am.”
“Let’s continue to show the world I’m a force to be reckoned with,” she said.
If they hadn’t before Saturday, her opponents came to understand that in her two races.
Richardson hadn’t yet crossed the finish line for her semifinal when she pointed at the clock.
She knew she had done something special.
Richardson’s 10.64-second finish would’ve marked a personal best by 0.8 seconds if it hadn’t been slightly wind aided (2.6 meters per second).
Still, her run was 0.19 seconds ahead of second-place semifinalist Javianne Oliver, so Richardson waved her arms toward the crowd at Hayward Field and shouted in excitement.
“Sha’carri’s such a firecracker,” Gatlin said after his first-round 100 meters heat. “She’s capable of running 10.6. She’s capable of running 10.5 actually. … She can definitely shock the world.”
Richardson’s focus didn’t appear to waver once she stepped on the track for the final, flashing peace signs when her name was announced and waving her arms to the crowd before crouching to the blocks.
But she dealt with difficult personal news over the past week, as she learned about the death of her biological mother.
“I’m not going to get too much into details because that is still a very, very, very sensitive and confusing topic for me to even speak on,” Richardson said. “But what I will say is I am grateful for her giving me life, bringing me into this world to bring y’all who y’all see today as Sha’Carri Richardson.
“I will always love and respect her for that and definitely pay her respect every time I step on the track. I love her, and I know she loves me.”
Already, Richardson is looking toward Tokyo — where she predicts “to win the Olympics, I’m gonna say it could take a world record” when the 100-meter rounds start July 30. She has “some tricks up my sleeve” for a potential new hair color, too.
Lofty expectations are nothing new for Richardson, a nine-time UIL state champion in the 100 meters and 200 meters, relays and team competitions with Carter.
She set NCAA records in her lone season at LSU in 2019 and turned professional days after winning the 100 meters title.
At the time, her grandma, Betty Harp, and aunt Shay — her two closest relatives — were against the decision. They wanted Richardson to finish her education, to continue training with LSU’s premier sprinting program.
But they also knew Richardson to be driven, self-assured and set on her Olympic goals.
Harp used to humor her granddaughter when Richardson would come home from school and two-a-day practices and tell her: “Big Mama, I’m going to get to the Olympics. You’re going to see me running in the Olympics.”
“I said, ‘OK,’” Harp remembered.
But then Richardson started bringing home medals. And trophies. And more medals and more trophies.
“OK,” Harp thought again, “my baby’s going to get far. She’s going to get a long way with this running.”
By finishing the meet’s shortest race faster than any other woman Saturday, Richardson ensured her speed will get her all the way to Tokyo.