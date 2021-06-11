20210603_drc_sp_ArgyleStephenville_01.JPG
Argyle’s Evan Brandt pitches to Stephenville on June 3 at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Argyle and Aubrey were by far the most dominant baseball teams in the Denton area this past season, advancing to the region quarterfinal and region final, respectively.

As a result, the Eagles and Chaparrals had a combined six players earn all-district superlative honors. And when the dust settled on the 2021 campaign, nine local players took home individual all-district accolades.

Argyle’s coaching staff, led by Ricky Griffin, was also named Coaching Staff of the Year in District 7-4A.

Argyle’s Evan Brandt was named 7-4A Pitcher of the Year, going 11-1 with a 1.41 ERA. He struck out 68 and issued 23 walks.

The Eagles also had Tyler Abrego earn 7-4A Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Dawson Walls was the Defensive Player of the Year. Abrego hit .380 and drove in 33 runs, while Walls boasted a .991 fielding percentage behind the plate.

Argyle’s catcher also batted .321.

Argyle’s Colton Roquemore fields the ball and throws a Stephenville runner out at first base on June 2 at Celina High School.

Colton Roquemore rounded out the Eagles’ all-district superlative selections, as he was tabbed 7-4A Newcomer of the Year. Roquemore hit .329 and tallied 25 RBIs.

Roquemore, Brandt, Abrego and Walls were instrumental in leading Argyle to the Class 4A Region I.

Also in 7-4A, Krum’s Cade Tucker took home Utility Player of the Year. The senior batted .446, slugging two home runs to go along with 22 RBIs.

At Aubrey, the Chaparrals had Garrett Graef and Wade Huckaby claim superlative honors.

Aubrey catcher Garrett Graef safely slides into third base while Sanger third baseman Darren Vazquez attempts to tag him on March 16 at Aubrey High School.

Graef, who was a brick wall behind the plate, was the District 9-4A Defensive Player of the Year. The Lyon College signee had a .975 fielding percentage and drove in 17 runs.

Huckaby, meanwhile, was the 9-4A Newcomer of the Year. The sophomore was a reliable No. 2 starter behind Aubrey’s ace Zak Taylor, going 8-3 on the season with a 2.25 ERA. He struck out 60 in 55 2/3 innings.

Huckaby and Graef, along with Taylor and Dallas Baptist signee Jaxon Holder, guided Aubrey on its deepest playoff run since 2010.

Aubrey’s Wade Huckaby (5) fields a bunt from Kennedale and throws them out at first base on May 8 at Aubrey High School.

In District 10-3A, Ponder’s Zach Clark and Pilot Point’s Kade Morgan were each named Co-Utility Player of the Year.

Morgan batted .425 and brought home 16 runs while also posting a .962 fielding percentage. Clark hit .430 with 25 RBIs.

Here are the first and second-team all-district lists from the Denton area:

District 6-5A

First team

Parker Loser, Guyer

Wes Duncan, Guyer

Jacob Byrd, Guyer

CJ Rice, Guyer

Jackson Arnold, Guyer

Jayson Jones, Braswell

Second team

Dylan Krause, Braswell

Kellen Curtis, Braswell

Brad Pruett, Guyer

District 6-5A

First team

Conner Bivins, Ryan

Caden Greanead, Denton

Justin Rumfield, Denton

Jacob Tipps, Lake Dallas

Elijah Howard, Lake Dallas

Walter Davis, Lake Dallas

Zach Darden, Lake Dallas

Second team

Bryce Warnack, Ryan

Thomas Frazee, Ryan

Jack Simpson, Ryan

Ethan Hewell, Denton

Ryan Cooper, Denton

Michael Duran, Lake Dallas

Brenden Sorsby, Lake Dallas

District 9-4A

First team

Zak Taylor, Aubrey

Jaxon Holder, Aubrey

Bryson Bohannon, Aubrey

Blayne Polen, Aubrey

Brandon West, Aubrey

Zach Shepard, Sanger

Second team

Andy Fetters, Aubrey

Jacob Holder, Aubrey

Rhet Bleemel, Aubrey

Bryson Liechty, Sanger

Riley Blagg, Sanger

District 7-4A

First team

Trevor Duck, Argyle

Ethan Gonzales, Argyle

Tyler Grubbs, Argyle

Chase Wohnoutka, Argyle

Lucas Anderson, Argyle

Matthew Donley, Krum

Second team

Logan May, Argyle

JC Davis, Argyle

Landon Harless, Argyle

Alex Flores, Krum

Jackson Burns, Krum

District 10-3A

First team

Collin Haynes, Pilot Point

Zane Morgan, Pilot Point

Ethan Evans, Pilot Point

Dillon Cope, Ponder

Second team

Ryan Wallace, Ponder

Caleb Rodgers, Ponder

Brock Rouse, Ponder

Timber Crider, Ponder

Tyler Long, Ponder

Max Hollar, Pilont Point

Daniel Flagg, Pilot Point

Dravyn Stanley, Pilot Point

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

