Argyle's Ava Edwards (1) pitches to Iowa Park at Bowie High School, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Bowie, Texas. Edwards was named District 7-4A MVP. 

Given just how successful several local softball teams were this past season, it was no surprise to see all-district lists littered with Denton-area selections.

Argyle and Aubrey both made the region final, while Guyer advanced to the region quarterfinal.

And when the dust finally settled on the 2021 campaign, seven local players took home all-district superlatives. 

Guyer's Ranci Willis (18) pitches to Prosper at Wildcat Field, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

Guyer senior Ranci Willis was named District 5-6A Pitcher of the Year. The Texas Tech signee was tabbed to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-6A Legacy All-Star team on Wednesday

Willis went 22-1 overall this past spring, setting the single-season school record for strikeouts with 287.

In District 6-5A, Lake Dallas' Shelby Nelson earned Catcher of the Year honors. Nelson hit .477 to go along with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs. 

Lake Dallas' Shelby Nelson catches during a game earlier this season. Nelson was named the District 6-5A Catcher of the Year. 

Argyle pitcher Ava Edwards was the District 7-4A MVP after leading the Lady Eagles to their first region final in school history. Edwards went 18-7 with a 1.91 ERA and 212 strikeouts to help Argyle win the 7-4A title.

The Lady Eagles also had Riley Owen named Catcher of the Year. Owen batted .281 and drove in 25 runs, slugging three homers. 

Also in 7-4A, Krum's Kinley Johnson was the Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson hit .481, belted eight home runs and tallied 34 RBIs. 

Krum's Kinley Johnson (20) hits a pitch thrown by Argyle's Ava Edwards (1) at Argyle High School, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Argyle, Texas.

At Aubrey, Brynlie Dunkin earned Utility Player of the Year Honors in District 9-4A. Dunkin helped the Lady Chaps advance to their first region final in over a decade, hitting .425 with 32 RBIs. 

Pilot Point's Ronnie Johnson rounded out the Denton-area superlative winners. Johnson was the District 10-3A Pitcher of the Year, posting a 19-11 record to go along with a 2.00 ERA and 168 strikeouts. At the plate, Johnson hit .466 with 39 RBIs. 

Here are the first and second-team all-district lists from the Denton area:

District 5-6A

First team

Kate Moala, Guyer

Bre Jackson, Guyer

Erin Peterson, Guyer

Rose Ackers, Braswell

Second team

Brianna Pastrana, Braswell

Leah Kaska, Braswell

Ryleigh Nash, Guyer

Tehya Pitts, Guyer

Alli Stidham, Guyer

District 6-5A

First team

Bella DiDonato, Lake Dallas

Gracie Bredeson, Lake Dallas

Ashanti McDade, Denton

Devi Green, Ryan

Second team

Abby Kell, Lake Dallas

Gracie Dover, Lake Dallas

Katie Poppe, Lake Dallas

Amanda Terzich, Ryan

Dallas Phelps, Ryan

Grace Fleitman, Denton 

District 9-4A

First team

Emma Spears, Aubrey

Nia Bengtzen, Aubrey

Lexi Kendrick, Aubrey

Mercedes Ibarra, Sanger

Lexie Martin, Sanger

Second team

Lauren Trott, Aubrey

Kaelyn Cash, Aubrey

Kate Fetters, Aubrey

Abby Hammett, Aubrey

Raynee Peterson, Sanger

Grace Wallace, Sanger 

District 7-4A

First team

Grace Riney, Krum

Raylee Carey, Krum

Jayce Bolin, Krum

Faith Butler, Krum

Lilly Coleman, Argyle

Hailey Clark, Argyle

Regan Dillon, Argyle

Keira Inman, Argyle

Second team

Peyton Peck, Argyle

Taylor Platt, Argyle

Lexi Osborn, Krum

District 10-3A

First team

Braidyn Burr, Ponder

Gianna Boria, Ponder

Ava Dennis, Pilot Point

Paige Cox, Pilot Point

Kylie Malone, Pilot Point

Maiah Morris, Pilot Point

Second team

Hannah Jackson, Ponder

Gracie Sanders, Pilot Point

Katy Summerville, Pilot Point 

REECE WADDELL can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @ReeceWaddell15.

