Given just how successful several local softball teams were this past season, it was no surprise to see all-district lists littered with Denton-area selections.
Argyle and Aubrey both made the region final, while Guyer advanced to the region quarterfinal.
And when the dust finally settled on the 2021 campaign, seven local players took home all-district superlatives.
Guyer senior Ranci Willis was named District 5-6A Pitcher of the Year. The Texas Tech signee was tabbed to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-6A Legacy All-Star team on Wednesday.
Willis went 22-1 overall this past spring, setting the single-season school record for strikeouts with 287.
In District 6-5A, Lake Dallas' Shelby Nelson earned Catcher of the Year honors. Nelson hit .477 to go along with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs.
Argyle pitcher Ava Edwards was the District 7-4A MVP after leading the Lady Eagles to their first region final in school history. Edwards went 18-7 with a 1.91 ERA and 212 strikeouts to help Argyle win the 7-4A title.
The Lady Eagles also had Riley Owen named Catcher of the Year. Owen batted .281 and drove in 25 runs, slugging three homers.
Also in 7-4A, Krum's Kinley Johnson was the Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson hit .481, belted eight home runs and tallied 34 RBIs.
At Aubrey, Brynlie Dunkin earned Utility Player of the Year Honors in District 9-4A. Dunkin helped the Lady Chaps advance to their first region final in over a decade, hitting .425 with 32 RBIs.
Pilot Point's Ronnie Johnson rounded out the Denton-area superlative winners. Johnson was the District 10-3A Pitcher of the Year, posting a 19-11 record to go along with a 2.00 ERA and 168 strikeouts. At the plate, Johnson hit .466 with 39 RBIs.
Here are the first and second-team all-district lists from the Denton area:
District 5-6A
First team
Kate Moala, Guyer
Bre Jackson, Guyer
Erin Peterson, Guyer
Rose Ackers, Braswell
Second team
Brianna Pastrana, Braswell
Leah Kaska, Braswell
Ryleigh Nash, Guyer
Tehya Pitts, Guyer
Alli Stidham, Guyer
District 6-5A
First team
Bella DiDonato, Lake Dallas
Gracie Bredeson, Lake Dallas
Ashanti McDade, Denton
Devi Green, Ryan
Second team
Abby Kell, Lake Dallas
Gracie Dover, Lake Dallas
Katie Poppe, Lake Dallas
Amanda Terzich, Ryan
Dallas Phelps, Ryan
Grace Fleitman, Denton
District 9-4A
First team
Emma Spears, Aubrey
Nia Bengtzen, Aubrey
Lexi Kendrick, Aubrey
Mercedes Ibarra, Sanger
Lexie Martin, Sanger
Second team
Lauren Trott, Aubrey
Kaelyn Cash, Aubrey
Kate Fetters, Aubrey
Abby Hammett, Aubrey
Raynee Peterson, Sanger
Grace Wallace, Sanger
District 7-4A
First team
Grace Riney, Krum
Raylee Carey, Krum
Jayce Bolin, Krum
Faith Butler, Krum
Lilly Coleman, Argyle
Hailey Clark, Argyle
Regan Dillon, Argyle
Keira Inman, Argyle
Second team
Peyton Peck, Argyle
Taylor Platt, Argyle
Lexi Osborn, Krum
District 10-3A
First team
Braidyn Burr, Ponder
Gianna Boria, Ponder
Ava Dennis, Pilot Point
Paige Cox, Pilot Point
Kylie Malone, Pilot Point
Maiah Morris, Pilot Point
Second team
Hannah Jackson, Ponder
Gracie Sanders, Pilot Point
Katy Summerville, Pilot Point