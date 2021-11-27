North Texas ran its winning streak to five on Saturday with a commanding 45-23 win over 15th-ranked UTSA at Apogee Stadium,
The Mean Green became bowl eligible at 6-6 with the win and spoiled an unbeaten season for UTSA, which fell to 11-1.
Here are five thoughts on the win.
1. Littrell said this is the biggest win of his tenure, he's probably right
UNT coach Seth Littrell described the Mean Green's win over UTSA as the biggest of his six years guiding the program.
He's got a point.
UNT came into the night at 1-47 all-time against ranked teams, and that win came all the way back in 1974 when the Mean Green beat No. 20 San Diego State.
The win also lifted the Mean Green to 6-6, making UNT eligible for a bowl for the fifth time in six years under Littrell.
There was a ton on the line for UNT. One also has to wonder if this didn't dramatically improve Littrell's standing in terms of his future at UNT. The Mean Green just pulled off one of the biggest wins in recent program history and made the postseason in a year they have suffered a ton of injuries and played a tough schedule.
2. That bowl bid will be big for the Mean Green
UNT is going to benefit a ton from getting to a bowl game. The Mean Green are expected to learn their destination next week after the conference title games.
UNT will benefit from the extra practice time teams get in the postseason. The Mean Green will also have more to sell in recruiting.
UNT will return quite a bit from this season's team and will have a better chance to reload after its performance today.
3. One has to admire the way UNT came through at the end of the season
Winning five straight games in college football isn't easy, no matter how one looks at it.
UNT hadn't won five straight since 2017 before ripping off five in a row this year.
The Mean Green could have easily looked at where it stood at 1-6 and packed it in. They pulled together behind their coaches and team leaders and rallied instead.
That isn't easy to do. UNT will now be rewarded with a trip to a bowl. That's the ultimate goal for players.
4. Phil Bennett has been terrific
Now we know why Phil Bennett is so highly regarded in college football. UNT's defensive coordinator has been great everywhere he's been and has the Mean Green playing well late in the season.
UNT gave up just two touchdowns and 23 points to one of the most potent offenses in Conference USA. UTSA was averaging 38.2 points per game.
The Mean Green gave up 42.8 points per game last season. They're allowing 27.5 this season and haven't given up more than 24 during UNT's five game winning streak.
5. UNT's rivalry with UTSA grew again tonight
College rivalries are built on memorable and consequential games.
UNT and UTSA have played several games that qualify. Tonight's was another. The Mean Green spoiled UTSA's unbeaten season and likely knocked the Roadrunners out of the Top 25.
UTSA eliminated UNT from contention for the C-USA West Division title in 2013.
Those are just two examples of the growing number of consequential games in the series.