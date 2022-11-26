North Texas won a thriller in its regular season finale on Saturday when the Mean Green made the key plays late in a 21-17 win over Rice at Apogee Stadium.
The win clinched a spot in the Conference USA title game next week at UTSA.
Here are five thoughts on the win.
The overriding storyline over the last few weeks of the season has been whether Seth Littrell will do enough this season to merit a contract extension and a return to the program next season.
The outlook didn’t look promising early in the year when UNT started 2-3. It’s hard to deny what the Mean Green have accomplished since. The Mean Green have won five of their last seven games and landed in the C-USA title game after moving to 7-5.
It’s all a matter of whether or not UNT officials believe the program is headed in the right direction and capitalizing on its resources. The argument that Littrell is doing just that is becoming more and more convincing every week.
There might not be a more divisive figure in the recent history of UNT athletics than quarterback Austin Aune. He spent six years playing minor league baseball and is a nontraditional college athlete.
He’s endured his ups and downs. It’s just hard to not acknowledge all he’s accomplished. Aune had a relatively quiet night, but still threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown, a 6-yard strike to running back Ikaika Ragsdale was the game-winner and No. 31 of the year.
Aune is now in a tie with Mason Fine for the single-season mark.
Linebacker KD Davis sealed UNT’s win over Rice with an interception in the closing seconds.
The odd thing about it was it was the first pick of his career. Davis also became the second player in UNT history to pass the 400-tackle mark. He has 407 now. Only Byron Gross, who finished with 418 has more.
Davis has long been a great representative for UNT. It was great to see him go out on a high note at home.
Running back Ikaika Ragsdale came up huge for UNT in its win over Rice. He led UNT with 122 rushing yards, caught five passes for 59 yards and scored two touchdowns, including the game-winner.
UNT was without Ayo Adeyi and Oscar Adaway III due to injury.
Ragsdale’s performance shows just how deep UNT is at running back.
UNT lost a heartbreaker at UTSA earlier this season when the Roadrunners drove for the game-winning touchdown in the closing seconds.
The Mean Green have been working toward a rematch ever since. They’ll get it now.
One can bet UNT’s coaches and players will be ready for that game with the conference title on the line.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
