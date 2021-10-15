North Texas fell to Marshall 49-21 on Friday night. The Mean Green have lost five straight since opening the season with a win over Northwestern State.
Here are five thoughts on where UNT stands after falling to 1-5 on the season.
1. UNT just looks like a bad team at this point
The Mean Green didn't have a huge margin for error heading into the season and have since lost three key wide receivers in Jyaire Shorter, Tommy Bush and Deonte Simpson.
Running back Oscar Adaway III is out for the year and some of the young players people were excited about heading into the year are nowhere to be found.
It may be time to acknowledge the bottom line.
This just isn't a very good football team.
2. This had to look bad on television
What made the loss all the worse for UNT is that this was a rare national television game.
UNT had a chance to show what it has to offer as a program to a national audience.
Not only did the Mean Green not play well, the official attendance was listed as 13,123. The stands had mostly cleared out in the second half.
It was a bad look for UNT.
3. The lack of discipline was glaring
UNT coach Seth Littrell established core principles of "selfless, tough and disciplined" when he arrived at UNT.
The Mean Green didn't live up to those expectations in their loss to Marshall.
"They’re selfish penalties is what they are," Littrell said of the personal fouls UNT was called for. "They are a lack of focus, discipline or selfishness when you allow emotions of the game to hurt the rest of the football team.
'It drives me crazy being an undisciplined team. It’s part of our core values, and obviously I am doing a poor job of getting that through."
UNT has to fix those issues in a hurry.
4. It's starting to get to the point of no return
The hope all along at the beginning of the season was that UNT would survive a tough series of games and then rally late in the season to earn a bowl berth.
UNT has now lost five straight against in a series of six games against teams that played in a bowl or qualified for one last season.
The toughest game in that series might be its game against Liberty next week.
The Mean Green are quickly running out of chances to turn the season around.
5. The scary part is DeAndre Torrey is a senior
UNT's most effective player by far against Marshall was DeAndre Torrey. He rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns.
He accounted for nearly half of UNT's 411 total yards. His time with the Mean Green is running short.
UNT doesn't have many seniors but Torrey is one of them. One has to wonder what this team will look like without him.