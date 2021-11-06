UNT RBs sider

North Texas running back Isaiah Johnson carries the ball on Saturday during the Mean Green’s win over Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Miss.

 Joe Harper/BigGold Photography

North Texas knocked off Southern Miss 38-14 on Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

UNT improved to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in Conference USA play.

Here are five thoughts on the win.

1. UNT is still kicking as far as a bowl berth 

UNT backed itself into a corner with its six-game losing streak earlier this season.

The Mean Green need to win out to finish 6-6. It seems like a long shot, but UNT is keeping its hopes alive.

One has to admire UNT's fight.

2. The Mean Green have a whole lot of talent at running back

One would think that UNT would see a falloff at some point after losing so many talented running backs. 

The Mean Green lost Oscar Adaway III before the season started and saw DeAndre Torrey go down early against the Golden Eagles.

UNT turned to Isaiah Johnson and Ikaika Ragsdale in its game against Southern Miss and saw them rush for 119 and 112 yards, respectively.

3. UNT's defense just keeps getting better

Southern Miss is not good offensively, but that shouldn't detract from what UNT accomplished defensively. 

UNT limited the Golden Eagles to 229 yards and shut out Southern Miss for the final three quarters.

4. UNT's game against UTEP should be interesting

Can UNT make it three in a row?

The Mean Green will get the chance when they host UTEP next week. The Miners are in the midst of a breakout season.

UNT's late-season run will start to garner some attention if the Mean Green can pull that game out.

5. UNT has some good young talent

Ragsdale and Johnson are just two of the young players who are making an impact for UNT.

Freshman Detraveon Brown caught four passes for 85 yards, and freshman defensive lineman Roderick Brown posted a sack and forced a fumble that Grayson Murphy returned for a touchdown.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.