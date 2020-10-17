MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- North Texas snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday when the Mean Green knocked off Middle Tennessee 52-35 at Floyd Stadium.
UNT improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in Conference USA play.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. Well, the QB situation just got more interesting
UNT started the season with Jason Bean as its starter, went to Austin Aune, saw Aune show promise, saw Aune struggle against the Blue Raiders and went back to Bean, who proceeded to tear is up.
If that sounds messy, it's because it is.
Bean ended up rushing for 169 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing for 181 and two more scores. UNT ran out 786 yards.
Bean brings an added threat in the running game that Aune doesn't provide, while Aune offers more of a traditional pocket-passing presence. Aune had 300-yard passing games back-to-back before a tough outing against MTSU that included two interceptions and a fumble that turned into a touchdown.
UNT coach Seth Littrell likes to play multiple quarterbacks. Needless to say, how the Mean Green move forward will be interesting.
Bean has to be the starter going forward, one would imagine.
2. UNT's defense showed some signs of life
UNT's defense allowed just seven points in the second half, allowing the Mean Green to rally from a 14-point deficit.
That might have been the biggest news to come out of the game. UNT had resembled roadkill for most of the season.
That changed against the Blue Raiders. UNT finished with five sacks and eight tackles for loss.
3. UNT won a road game. which is a big deal
Winning a road game shouldn't be a big deal for a college football team with bowl aspirations, but it was a very important development for UNT.
The Mean Green didn't win a single road game last season.
It's a step in the right direction.
4. Let's not go overboard
Make no mistake, this was a big win for UNT. The Mean Green's coaches and players were celebrating coming off the field.
The noise coming out of the locker room indicated a huge party had ensued.
Let's not forget that this was ESPN's Pillow Fight of the Week. The Mean Green have a chance make this a turning point, but it won't be easy.
UNT has some tough games coming up.
5. UNT could be getting healthy at the right time
UNT coach Seth Littrell mentioned after the game that the attitude in practice was good this week.
Even more importantly, UNT had most everyone available for practice. That's a key development for the Mean Green. This team has very little margin for error and has had injury and COVID-19 problems all year.
Having players available going forward is going to be vital.