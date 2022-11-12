UNT-UAB thoughts

North Texas linebacker Larry Nixon III and defensive end Cam Robertson celebrate after following a play during the Mean Green's loss to UAB on Saturday at Protective Stadium.

 UNT sports information

North Texas failed to capitalize on a chance to earn a spot in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday when the Mean Green fell to 41-21 to UAB.

UNT is now 6-5 on the season and 5-2 in conference play.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you