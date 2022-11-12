North Texas failed to capitalize on a chance to earn a spot in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday when the Mean Green fell to 41-21 to UAB.
UNT is now 6-5 on the season and 5-2 in conference play.
Here are five thoughts on the game.
1. UNT's second-half collapse was stunning
UNT was in pretty good position heading into the second half after coming back from an early 14-point deficit to take a 21-17 lead.
Austin Aune hit Damon Ward Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown and rushed for a 5-yard score.
Seth Littrell and his staff and usually pretty good at making halftime adjustments, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
That's what made UAB blitzing the Mean Green 24-0 so stunning. UNT gave up a ton of big plays and couldn't get off the field on third down defensively.
UNT wasn't any better on offense. The Mean Green punted twice and gave up the ball on downs on each of its last two possessions.
Littrell mentioned that the Mean Green needed to coach and play better.
That was certainly the case in the second half.
2. The Rice game is now huge
UNT's game against Rice to cap the regular season was always going to be big. It's the Mean Green's last as a member of C-USA before it departs for the American, if one doesn't count the bowl game.
It's even bigger now. If UNT wins that game, it's in the conference title game. Littrell and the Mean Green have talked all season about how this season is about winning championships.
UNT can give itself two shots at it by beating Rice. Once in the C-USA title game and once in a bowl.
3. UNT has a UAB problem
There is just something about UAB that gives the Mean Green fits.
The Mean Green 1-6 against the Blazers and have lost four straight games to them. UNT has trouble with other teams as well.
SMU comes to mind, but UAB is a conference opponent. What makes it worse is the Blazers are headed to the American Athletic Conference along with the Mean Green. One would have figured that after Bill Clark stepped down as UAB's coach things might change.
They didn't — at least not tonight.
4. The bye week comes at a great time
UNT will now get a bit of a break before it closes out the regular season with its game against Rice.
The Mean Green need that time off. UNT has a host of injuries (and I'm not saying that is an excuse for falling to UAB).
This loss will also take some time to recover from mentally.
The time will do UNT a lot of good.
5. It's gut check time for UNT
I can't help but think back to the preseason when linebacker KD Davis said that if the Mean Green made it to a bowl game this year, he'd be sure they maintained their focus and capitalized.
We're getting to the latter stages of the season. UNT has two games left, maybe three. One of them will be on Thanksgiving weekend.
UNT is going to have to stay focused if it is going to bounce back from a tough loss tonight and prepare for the big games late in the year that will determine how this season is remembered.
It'll be up to guys like Davis to make sure UNT handles those challenges the right way.