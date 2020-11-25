North Texas won its second straight game last week, when the Mean Green knocked off Rice 27-17.
UNT evened its record at 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA play heading into a game at UTSA on Saturday. The Roadrunners (6-4) are 4-2 in conference play and are in good position in the race for a spot in the C-USA title game.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Roadrunners.
1. The Jeff Traylor hire is paying dividends
Former Arkansas assistant coach Jeff Traylor was an interesting hire by UTSA.
Traylor had limited experience on the college level. He made stops at Texas SMU and Arkansas after spending 15 years at Gilmer.
The early returns are promising. UTSA has already exceeded its win total of a year ago, when the Roadrunners finished 4-8.
UTSA also has one of the top recruiting classes in C-USA set to sign in the next few weeks.
It's hard to imagine the season unfolding in a much better fashion for the Roadrunners.
2. One of UTSA's best players was committed to UNT
Jamal Ligon has developed into one of the top young defensive players in C-USA. He has posted 68 tackles, four sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
The tough aspect of seeing Ligon excel for UTSA is that he was committed to the Mean Green for several months.
Ligon played for Kurt Traylor at Tyler Lee. Traylor joined his brother's staff at UTSA and helped convince Ligon to sign with the Roadrunners.
3. Frank Harris is back as UTSA's quarterback
One has to admire the perseverance of UTSA quarterback Frank Harris. The junior missed most of his senior season at Schertz Clemens due to injury. He also missed the 2018 season and most of the 2019 campaign with injuries.
Harris keeps coming back has played well for the Roadrunners this season. He has thrown for 1,278 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to running for 324 yards and seven scores.
4. UTSA has one of C-USA's top running backs
UTSA sophomore Sincere McCormick leads C-USA with an average of 121.6 rushing yards per game and has scored nine touchdowns in nine games.
McCormick is a workhorse for the Roadrunners and has already carried the ball 203 times this season. He's averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
5. UNT will face UTSA on its senior day
UNT still has two games left on its schedule after it had games against Louisiana Tech and UTEP pushed back to December.
Saturday's game is it in terms of the regular season for UTSA. The Roadrunners will honor 23 seniors before its game against the Mean Green.
UTSA's coaches and players always get up to play UNT. The fact this is the final home game for several Roadrunners will only add to that excitement.
A win would also significantly bolster UTSA's hopes to reach the C-USA title game.