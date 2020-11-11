North Texas is set to play its first game after a 27-day hiatus on Saturday when the Mean Green travel to UAB.
UNT (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) last played back on Oct. 17, when it knocked off Middle Tennessee 52-35 in Murfreesboro. UAB (4-3, 2-1) has lost two straight and fell 37-34 in double overtime last week to Louisiana Tech.
Here are five things UNT fans should know about UAB:
1. UAB should be plenty motivated heading into this game
UAB was cruising not too long ago after winning three straight. It's been a bitter couple of weeks since.
The Blazers saw their 21-game home winning streak end with a 24-20 loss to Louisiana (Lafayette) back on Oct. 23. UAB led the entire game until the Ragin' Cajuns rallied late and pulled out the win.
Matters only got worse for the Blazers last week in their game Louisiana Tech. The Bulldogs rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit and knocked off UAB 37-34 in double overtime.
Jacob Barnes connected on a 35-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs the win.
The question now is how UAB responds.
2. The Blazers put the clamps down on opponents passing games
The intriguing matchup when it comes to UNT's game against UAB is the Mean Green's passing game against UAB's defense. The Blazers are as effective at limiting opponents' passing games as UNT is rolling up yards through the air.
UAB leads C-USA with an average of 179.3 passing yards allowed per game. UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players credited the Blazers' success to a couple of factors.
UAB is able to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks with their front seven while their defensive backs excel at winning individual matchups by being physical.
UNT is averaging 338.6 passing yards per game and will present a challenge for UAB.
3. The Blazers rarely lose at home
UNT is headed to Legion Field, a place where UAB almost never loses.
The Blazers had their 21-game home winning streak snapped by ULL, a team that was ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 earlier this year. This weekend's game will be UAB's first at home since that loss.
4. UAB will pound away with its running game
UNT leads C-USA with an average of 255 rushing yards per game, but UAB isn't too far behind at 206.7 when it comes to yards on the ground per outing.
The Blazers rushed for 338 yards last week in their loss to Louisiana Tech. Running back Spencer Brown has already rushed for 740 yards on the year, while DeWayne McBride has 396.
5. The Blazers are strong up front on both lines
UAB's success both offensively and defensively can be attributed largely to solid offensive and defensive lines with good size for a Group of Five program.
All five of the Blazers starting offensive linemen check in at 310 pounds or more. UAB's defensive line is just as impressive and features five players on the depth chart at the three defensive tackle spots who weigh at least 300 pounds.
UAB limited Louisiana Tech to 49 rushing yards last week.