Miami 5 things

Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert runs for a short gain during a loss to Minnesota earlier this season, Gabbert is the brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

 Associated Press

North Texas will take on Miami (Ohio) on Thursday in the Frisco Football Classic.

The Mean Green are 6-6 after winning their last five games of the regular season. Miami is also 6-6.

Here are five things UNT fans should know about the RedHawks.

1. Miami is one of the top teams in the MAC

Miami was one play away from advancing to the MAC championship game. 

The RedHawks rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to send its regular season finale against Kent State to overtime.

Kent State scored on its possession. Miami answered when Jalen Walker caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brett Gabbert. 

Miami elected to go for two and the win, but Gabbert's pass was batted down.

The win sent Kent State to the conference title game.

2. Brett Gabbert is the brother of an NFL quarterback

The name Gabbert might sound familiar to a lot of UNT fans. 

Miami's quarterback is the brother of Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Brett Gabbert has been the RedHawks' starter since the opening game of his freshman season in 2019. 

He has thrown for 2,418 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season and has been on a tear late in the year, throwing for 1,475 yards and 15 touchdowns in the RedHawks last four games.

3. Miami has been on a roll offensively 

Miami enters the postseason playing its best offensively. The RedHawks have averaged 39.8 points in their last four games.

Wide receiver Jack Sorenson has caught 27 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns in that span. Miami has averaged 500.0 yards per game in its last four games.

4. Ivan Pace Jr. is a player to watch on Miami's defense

Miami linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is having a monster season. The sophomore has 116 tackles on the season, the most for a RedHawk since Chris Wade posted 128 in 2012.

Pace posted 6.0 sacks in a game against Akron in 2019, matching an NCAA record for sacks in a game.

5. The RedHawks have two defensive ends who are elite pass rushers

 Miami features two of the top pass rushers in the MAC in defensive ends in Lonnie Phelps and Kameron Butler.

Phelps ranks third in the MAC with 8.5 sacks, while Butler is fifth in the league at 8.0

Both have good size and quickness. Butler is 6-3 and 252 pounds, while Phelps is 6-3 and 242 pounds. 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!