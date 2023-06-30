StarsPresser_15

Dallas Stars center Max Domi speaks during the Dallas Stars’ season wrap-up news conference in May at Comerica Center in Frisco .

 Shafkat Anowar/Dallas Morning News

Commence the next phase of the NHL offseason.

Free agency begins at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and though the Dallas Stars don’t have a ton of cap space, they do have moves they need to make.

