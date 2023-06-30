Commence the next phase of the NHL offseason.
Free agency begins at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and though the Dallas Stars don’t have a ton of cap space, they do have moves they need to make.
Here are five things to watch for the Stars in free agency.
Money moves?
On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers traded forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin to the Detroit Red Wings for cash considerations. It was a necessary move for Edmonton, which has holes to fill and just over $8 million in cap space — following the trade with Detroit — to do it, according to Spotrac.
Like Edmonton, the Stars enter free agency with little cap room to maneuver the market. Dallas has just over $5 million in cap space. Could the Stars, like the Oilers, free up some space through a trade?
“We’re looking at all options,” Stars general manager Jim Nill told reporters from the NHL draft on Wednesday. “We’ve talked to some teams about some trades. It’s making this contract cap, making money work.”
Dallas had a window to buy out some of its current players, but elected not to. Maybe a trade partner to alleviate some cap space can be found in the coming days.
A unique factor?
As of right now, a big free agent splash is fiscally impossible for the Stars. The high-end players on the market are going to get their money.
But could the Stars offer something to free agents that some teams with a lot of cap space don’t have?
“We also know there’s going to be some players available because we’re a good team,” Nill said, speaking to Dallas’ run to the Western Conference finals. “I think we’re a destination, so players want to play in a good team, or a good city, or a good franchise. So we’re in a good place.
“It might not be a big splash come July 1. It might be a week later. I think there’s going to be more deals later.”
Taking care of their own
Or, in Dallas’ case, earlier than July 1. Dallas already made one signing, agreeing to terms with forward Evgenii Dadonov before the start of free agency. Dadonov’s deal was a two-year, $4.5 million agreement.
“That was a big signing for us,” Nill told reporters. “He came in and really just fit like a glove. They put him with Jamie [Benn] and Wyatt [Johnston] and they seemed to mesh. And he wanted to come back.”
Dadonov wasn’t the only trade acquisition on an expiring contract Dallas made last season, however.
Max Domi, acquired at the deadline from Chicago, has played for six teams in seven NHL seasons. He said he wanted stability with his next contract, adding that he wanted it to be in Dallas. Domi also understood Dallas’ cap situation and what the market might have in store for him.
With Dadonov, it might be harder to bring back Domi, too.
Some other Stars free agents include defenseman Joel Hanley, and forwards Joel Kiviranta, Luke Glendening and Ty Dellandrea, who is a restricted free agent.
Targets?
With all that being said, Dallas will still have its eye on the free agent market. A big defenseman could be on the wish list.
Here are four they should consider.
Luke Schenn, Toronto Maple Leafs: The 33-year-old had a career-high in hits and points last season.
Carson Soucy, Seattle Kraken: Showed his toughness against Dallas in the playoffs; will have a market.
Radko Gudas, Florida Panthers: Helped Florida make the finals; his market grew as much as his playoff beard did.
Travis Hamonic, Ottawa Senators: Injury history could make him affordable for Dallas.
An eye on the prize
Teams have limitations in free agency, but the phase can also act as an arms race. If one team makes a splash, another team might want to make a splash, too — especially when it’s a team that could contend for the Stanley Cup next season.
Vegas, the-now reigning champions, have some cap issues, as well. The Golden Knights will look to re-sign goalie Adin Hill, but that won’t be easy.
One team to watch in free agency is Seattle. The Kraken took Dallas to seven games last season and now head into free agency with more than $20 million in cap space. The Kraken have the firepower to make a big move.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.