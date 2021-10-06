5 things North Texas fans should know about Missouri -- The Tigers are struggling defensively By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com Brett Vito Author email Oct 6, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Texas will face Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, where the Mean Green will look snap a three-game losing streak. DRC file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Texas will face Missouri on Saturday at Farrot Field in Columbia.The Mean Green have lost three straight games since knocking off Northwestern State in their season opener, including their first two games in Conference USA play. Missouri has lost consecutive games. The Tigers are 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in SEC play. Here are five things UNT fans should know about the Tigers.1. The Tigers have struggled defensivelyTennessee hammered Missouri 62-24 on Saturday in a brutal game for the Tigers.The Volunteers rushed for a whopping 458 yards and finished with 683 yards of total offense. Missouri is giving up 38.0 points and 306.8 rushing yards per game. It got so bad last week, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz fired defensive line coach Jethro Franklin on Sunday.2. Quarterback Connor Bazelak is putting up huge numbersBazelak, a sophomore from Ohio, is averaging 304.4 passing yards per game and has 10 touchdown passes on the season. He's completing 67.2% of his passes and has just five interceptions in 198 attempts. Bazelak was the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year last season.3. A Denton native is one of Bazelak's favorite targetsFormer Denton Ryan standout Tauskie Dove is one of Bazelak's favorite targets.The junior wide receiver has 14 catches for 244 yards on the season. He has a 40-yard reception and has been a key contributor for the Tigers since the 2019 campaign.Dove is a former teammate of UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis.4. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz has an unusual backgroundUNT coach Seth Littrell and Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz couldn't be much different when it comes to their backgrounds.Littrell was a fullback at Oklahoma and was a team captain of the Sooners 2000 national championship team. Drinkwitz graduated magna cum laude and was the student body president at Arkansas Tech.Drinkwitz began his coaching career on the high school level.5. Running back Tyler Badie does it all for MissouriMissouri running back Tyler Badie leads the Tigers in rushing yards with 458 and also paces the Tigers in receptions with 23."He's good," UNT safety Makyle Sanders said. "Having a running back who can contribute in the running and passing game is very dangerous. We definitely have to watch out for him. He's a good back." BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito. 